The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Superb score, writing, cast transform ‘The Notebook’ into a stage musical for the ages

What we see at Chicago Shakespeare is a pre-Broadway production that is not just safe for the skeptical. It’s a significant leap in artistic quality over its sources, which it respects, while also providing a clear, resonant, and unique voice of its own.

By  Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Superb score, writing, cast transform ‘The Notebook’ into a stage musical for the ages
Younger Noah (John Cardoza, from left) and Younger Allie (Jordan Tyson), Older Noah (John Beasley) and Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett), and Middle Noah (Ryan Vasquez) and Middle Allie (Joy Woods) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of the stage musical adaptation of “The Notebook” at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare.

Younger Noah (John Cardoza, from left) and Younger Allie (Jordan Tyson), Older Noah (John Beasley) and Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett), and Middle Noah (Ryan Vasquez) and Middle Allie (Joy Woods) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere stage production of “The Notebook.”

First, I must express a bit of shock.I simply was not expecting to fall in love with “The Notebook,” the new musical version of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 over-the-top romantic novel, turned into a solid film of romantically saturated colors by director Nick Cassavetes, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

But I have.

I was expecting teary and hoping for sincere.But I also must admit that, with a writer — Bekah Brunstetter, best known for her work on the shamelessly manipulative TV soap opera “This Is Us” —and a first-time theater composer, Ingrid Michaelson, arguably best known for the slew of songs that featured on the TV soap opera “Grey’s Anatomy” — I thought this musical version might aggressively aim for the tear ducts from start to finish.

‘The Notebook’

The Notebook

When: Through Oct. 30

Where: The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, on Navy Pier

Tickets: $59-$125

Info: chicagoshakes.com

Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes, with one intermission

For the unfamiliar, “The Notebook” tells the story of Allie and Noah, each played here by three different performers to represent the characters — as the teenagers Younger Allie and Younger Noah (Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza); in their late 20s as Middle Allie and Middle Noah (Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez); and as Older Allie and Older Noah, elderly inhabitants of a nursing home (Maryann Plunkett and, at opening night, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman understudying for John Beasley).

The nursing home setting forms the frame, with Noah reading to Alzheimer’s patient Allie every day from the titular notebook that tells their own story, hoping for flashes that Allie remembers.The younger performers then play that history out, with the differently aged versions of the characters often onstage simultaneously.

Taking this time-spanning romance of a love that overcomes barriers of class differences, parental resistance, long-term separation, competing relationships, and even severe dementia, and setting it all to music on a big stage certainly runs the risk of going really sappy, really fast.

Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett, from left), Middle Allie (Joy Woods), and Younger Allie (Jordan Tyson) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of The Notebook—a new musical with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter.

Older Allie (Maryann Plunkett, from left), Middle Allie (Joy Woods), and Younger Allie (Jordan Tyson) are shown in a scene from the stage musical adaptation of “The Notebook” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Liz Lauren

But what we see at Chicago Shakespeare is a pre-Broadway production that is not just safe for the skeptical. It’s a significant leap in artistic quality over its sources, which it respects, while also providing a clear, resonant, and unique voice of its own.

Brunstetter (who has also written well-respected plays like “The Cake”) and Michaelson (the very model of an indie singer-songwriter) adapt — in the best sense of the word — “The Notebook” into what feels like a deeply personal expression.

The book and score blend together so seamlessly that you can’t always tell them apart, and rather than amping this tale up to the larger-than-life, they go the opposite direction, making this more of a chamber musical about ordinary humans that also works, under the direction of Michael Greif and Schele Williams. They are assisted by an ace design team, at the Broadway scale, with mostly simple flourishes but also an impressive onstage rainstorm.

Younger Noah (John Cardoza, from left), Older Noah (John Beasley) and Middle Noah (Ryan Vasquez) in “The Notebook.”

Younger Noah (John Cardoza, from left), Older Noah (John Beasley) and Middle Noah (Ryan Vasquez) in “The Notebook.”

Liz Lauren

Michaelson’s songs are just beautiful, her lyrics poetic and specific and only seemingly simple, bringing us instantly, for example, into Allie’s feelings when she sees Noah on the front page of a newspaper after a decade apart: “What happens to a person who forgets how to breathe?/ Who forgets who she is/ Who forgets where she is…”

With every solo and duet, every cast member feels emotionally connected to the moment with every word and note.It helps too, of course, that they are stellar singers.

There are so many extraordinarily smart choices here that I can’t even list them.But take, for example, the challenge of a character with Alzheimer’s, played with wondrous exactitude by Plunkett, in a romantic musical.How can she sing about her confusion when anything she’d sing would be too articulate to convey confusion?The brilliant choice:have her younger selves sing it for her: “Is it time for dinner/ Is it time for forever/ I didn’t know the last time I’d leave the house/ Was the last time I’d leave the house.”

That song, “I Wanna Go Back,” is so poignant, and also so restrained, that it should be studied carefully for the way Michaelson differentiates sentiment and sentimentality, a quality this entire show excels at.

And kudos to Greif and Williams for the cross-racial casting choices even with the same character at different ages.Once we’re settled comfortably into the theatrical device, it becomes an underlying expression of the universality of this specific work.

That choice, as well as the contemporary sound and a gentle updating of the time periods, makes “The Notebook” aesthetically very current and fresh.

And likely, hopefully, very lasting.

Next Up In Theater
Second City plans expansion to New York
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 6-12
Playwright Charles Fuller, author of ‘A Soldier’s Play,’ dies at 83
‘Wicked’ remains an enjoyable tale, but it’s time for some updating
Rebecca Gilman achieves milestone at Goodman Theatre with politically charged ‘Swing State’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Latest
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, left, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center, and City Clerk Anna M. Valencia.
City Hall
City clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
The annual salaries for the city clerk and city treasurer have been frozen at $133,545 since 2005. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed budget includes pay raises for both citywide elected officials while keeping the mayor’s salary at $216,210.
By Fran Spielman
 
ST20_hahn_williams_04_8x12.jpg
Sports
In misguided White Sox world, it’s all about Jerry Reinsdorf’s whims
Rick Hahn and Ken Williams — remember him? — get a free pass after disastrous White Sox season because Reinsdorf adores them.
By Chris De Luca
 
Election judge Jerome Gay monitors voters at the Chicago Board of Elections’ early voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Elections
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election gets underway downtown
The two sites, which opened Friday, are at 191 N. Clark St. and on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.
By Stefano Esposito
 
One of 53 animals rescued from the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida arrives at the PAWS Medical Center &amp; Lurie Clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. in Little Village, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. PAWS is a no-kill organization, and every one of the pets will get a chance at a forever home.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this week
Pets saved from Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago and a lot more in our best pictures of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
SWAT officers who are part of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, a mutual-aid group, during a training exercise.
Highland Park parade shooting
After Highland Park Fourth of July parade shootings, hundreds of cops from other agencies rushed to help
“There’s no question the mutual aid we received is what carried the day for us to be successful as we could be,” Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen says.
By Frank Main
 