The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022

Jaylon Johnson doubtful, David Montgomery questionable for Vikings game

Johnson who has missed the last two games with a quad injury, participated in practice but on a limited basis. Montgomery also was limited in practice.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Jaylon Johnson doubtful, David Montgomery questionable for Vikings game
merlin_101783693.jpg

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has missed the last two games after injuring his quad in practice prior to the Week 3 game against the Texans.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photos

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has missed the last two games with a quad injury, practiced for the first time since Sept. 22 — albeit on a limited basis —but is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, also was limited but is questionable and is hopeful of playing against the Vikings.

Next Up In News
Man was aiming a BB gun at officers at a West Side police station when he was shot, officials say
Police search for man who sexually abused 11-year-old girl in South Side alley
City clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election gets underway downtown
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this week
After Highland Park Fourth of July parade shootings, hundreds of cops from other agencies rushed to help
The Latest
EARLYVOTING_100822_9.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Early voting opens, law enforcement discuss the police response in Highland Park and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
PoliceShoot.jpeg
Crime
Man was aiming a BB gun at officers at a West Side police station when he was shot, officials say
In the hospital, Terrick Bland told police he was attempting to get officers’ attention with the gun and had no intention of shooting them, prosecutors said Friday.
By Sophie Sherry
 
ACS_Selects_0913__2__Gabe_Bell_Williams.jpeg
Movies and TV
Chicago film festival launches with doc that profiles (but never judges) a leaker of secrets to the Soviets
The film by Chicago’s Steve James delves into the story of Ted Hall, who gave away trade secrets about U.S. atomic bomb construction.
By Mariah Rush
 
Four people were injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Crime
Police search for man who sexually abused 11-year-old girl in South Side alley
The girl was walking home from school in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue when the man walked up, covered her mouth and pulled her into the alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, left, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center, and City Clerk Anna M. Valencia.
City Hall
City clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
The annual salaries for the two positions have been frozen at $133,545 since 2005. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed budget includes pay raises for both citywide elected officials while keeping the mayor’s salary at $216,210.
By Fran Spielman
 