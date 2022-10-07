Jaylon Johnson doubtful, David Montgomery questionable for Vikings game
Johnson who has missed the last two games with a quad injury, participated in practice but on a limited basis. Montgomery also was limited in practice.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has missed the last two games with a quad injury, practiced for the first time since Sept. 22 — albeit on a limited basis —but is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Running back David Montgomery, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, also was limited but is questionable and is hopeful of playing against the Vikings.
