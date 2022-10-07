The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Expectations and reality duke it out in thought-provoking and witty ‘Tiger Style!’

Mike Lew’s script falters a bit in the second act, but as a whole “Tiger Style!” rings true on so many levels.

By  Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Expectations and reality duke it out in thought-provoking and witty ‘Tiger Style!’
Albert Chen (played by Christopher Thomas Pow) and his older sister Jenny (played by Aurora Adachi-Winter) in “Tiger Style!” at Writers Theatre. | Liz Lauren

Albert (Christopher Thomas Pow, right) and his older sister Jenny (Aurora Adachi-Winter) are dealing with grownup identity crises in “Tiger Style!” at Writers Theatre.

Liz Lauren

At several points in “Tiger Style!,” playwright Mike Lew’s satirical portrait of a pair of frustrated, 30-something Chinese American siblings, we hear a particularly galling taunt: “Go back where you came from!”

For Albert Chen (Christopher Thomas Pow) and his older sister Jenny (Aurora Adachi-Winter), it’s a pretty nonsensical suggestion. They were born in Southern California, where Lew’s play is set and where Albert and Jenny’s parents also grew up after they emigrated from China as children. They already are where they came from.

Demographically speaking, the audience at a final preview performance of Lew’s play at Glencoe’s Writers Theatre didn’t include many who might have faced that particular provocation. But the crowd seemed to register the phrase when spoken by white characters, much as Albert does: as a perturbing microaggression that he sloughs off rather than make a scene.

‘Tiger Style!’

tiger style review

When: Through Oct. 30

Where: Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Ct., Glencoe

Tickets: $35–$90

Info: writerstheatre.org

Run time: 2 hours 15 minutes, with one intermission

The jarring exception comes when it’s invoked by Albert’s work supervisor Melvin (Rammel Chan), who is also Asian American. This instance sent a ripple of gasps through the audience, which was repeated when a panicked Melvin explains that Albert was making him look bad in front of their clueless white coworker.

Lew’s somewhat shaggy script is inspired by these kinds of model-minority inconsistencies. As the play’s title suggests, “Tiger Style!” owes some credit to Amy Chua, the legal scholar and author who popularized the concept of the “tiger mom” a little over a decade ago.

As we meet Albert and Jenny, each is going through a minor identity crisis. Albert, a software developer who’s mostly content to coast through a mid-level career, finds a breaking point when Melvin gives a promotion to the devastatingly mediocre white guy (Garrett Lutz) whom Albert’s constantly covering for.

Jenny has gone the extreme overachiever route — she’s an accomplished doctor “on a highly detailed timetable of how I want to live my life” who nevertheless finds herself being dumped by a dud of a long-term boyfriend (Lutz again) who says she’s too intense and no fun.

Commiserating, Jenny and Albert recall their hyperscheduled childhoods, packed with academic drills and music lessons but low on socializing. Searching for an external force to blame for their current woes — and with systemic racism feeling too big to tackle on an individual level — Albert hits on the idea that their parents should take some flack for their kids’ inability to navigate the adult world.

When the siblings try to confront their parents, though, they find their mom (Deanna Myers) and dad (Chan) pretty unmoved. Did the parents push their kids to achieve tall heights in their youth? Sure, they admit. But that pressure applies only until they’re out of school — whether that’s undergrad or med school — and now, the parents genially insist, their kids’ lives are their own.

Director Brian Balcom is well-attuned to Lew’s heightened comic vibes; Balcom helmed a clever production of Lew’s “Teenage Dick,” a high-school resetting of Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” that was set to open at Theater Wit in March 2020 and wound up becoming an early streaming-theater success as the pandemic hit.

Balcom’s cast is admirably in tune for the most part. Pow is an able protagonist, and Chan and Myers do more than their duty in multiple roles. (Myers’s Upper Midwest accent in one scene as a therapist working with a resistant Adachi-Winter is priceless.)

Lew’s script falters a bit in its second act, which has Jenny and Albert attempting to de-immigrate (re-immigrate?) back to China. The playwright’s parallel critiques of his Chinese American characters and China’s wildly repressive government don’t quite add up to a whole argument.

But that’s the paradox of “go back to where you came from” — almost no one who would invoke such an insult actually has the standing to make it.

Next Up In Theater
Tony Kushner set to receive Sandburg Literary Award: Chicago ‘supports my work’
Wendell Pierce calls ‘Death of a Salesman’ role the ‘high watermark’ of his career
Superb score, writing, cast transform ‘The Notebook’ into a stage musical for the ages
Second City plans expansion to New York
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 6-12
Playwright Charles Fuller, author of ‘A Soldier’s Play,’ dies at 83
The Latest
1305212253.JPG
Cubs
‘A career, not a year’: How Cubs’ Brennen Davis hopes to use injury to improve hitting
Outfield prospect Brennen Davis has already homered in Arizona Fall League play this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, in Chicago, where Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott since Aug. 31 to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Columnists
SAFE-T Act questions linger for Pritzker
Lawmakers have said that some components of the SAFE-T Act will have to be changed. But they are sticking with the overall concepts. The gambit could work. But it hasn’t come without political trouble for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
By Rich Miller
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, left, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center, and City Clerk Anna M. Valencia.
City Hall
City clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
The annual salaries for the two positions have been frozen at $133,545 since 2005. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed budget includes pay raises for both citywide elected officials while keeping the mayor’s salary at $216,210.
By Fran Spielman
 
Playwright Tony Kushner is the 2022 recipient of the Chicago Public Library Foundation’s 2022 Carl Sandburg Literary Award.
Entertainment and Culture
Tony Kushner set to receive Sandburg Literary Award: Chicago ‘supports my work’
“I was moved that it was given by a public library. I grew up in a small southern town where the library was very important to me,” Kushner says.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Wendell Pierce stars as the aging traveling salesman Willy Loman and Sharon D. Clarke stars as his loyal wife, Linda, in a historic Broadway revival of&nbsp;Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”&nbsp;
Theater
Wendell Pierce calls ‘Death of a Salesman’ role the ‘high watermark’ of his career
“Whether people are seeing it for the first time or seeing it for the 20th time, I’m really happy that new audiences are going to come to it to see our perspective,” Pierce says.
By John Carucci | Associated Press
 