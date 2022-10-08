Don’t let Medicare cut home health care funding

As a home health professional, I was disappointed to see that Medicare has again proposed cuts to home health. The proposal includes a $1.33 billion cut in 2023 and additional cuts of more than $2 billion in 2024 and beyond, reaching over $18 billion in the next decade.

Fortunately, dozens of bipartisan lawmakers are taking action to prevent these devastating cuts from hurting home health patients and their providers by supporting the Preserving Access to Home Health Act.

I have seen first-hand how the clinically advanced, cost-effective care we provide helps the homebound members of our community. I hope our state’s lawmakers in Washington, D.C. will recognize the importance of home health and take action to protect access to care for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Charles Obiala, West Loop

Let immigrants work right away

John Farrell made an excellent point in his recent letter regarding what should be a perfect fit between migrants seeking employment and employers in desperate need of help.

It should be noted, however, that federal law prohibits asylum seekers from working legally for six months after they file asylum petitions. Since those forms are complex and often require legal assistance, it can be even longer before an individual has the legal right to work.

The common sense solution would be to grant asylum seekers the legal right to work as soon as they are cleared to enter the country.

Without such authorization and with access to no federal benefits, migrants are forced to live off family, friends and charitable organizations, or risk deportation by working under the table.

With proper documentation, on the other hand, employers can fill jobs and these individuals can become productive, tax-paying members of American society.

Patricia Motto, Elmhurst

Vote for mental health on Nov. 8

There’s an urgent crisis in Illinois regarding mental health, drug abuse and developmental disabilities. Whenever a tragedy like the Highland Park shooting occurs, there is an outcry for more mental health services, yet little progress is ever made. Illinois ranks 35th in spending on mental health and 43rd in spending on developmental disabilities.

This November, residents of Vernon and Wheeling townships can make a difference. There’s a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot to establish community mental health boards in each township, which would collect and allocate tax dollars for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services.

The funds are taxed locally and stay local; they are not funneled through the federal government, the state or local counties. These boards address the unique needs of their communities.

In Vernon township, the average homeowner would only pay an additional $49 per year to support a mental health board, but nearly $1.5 million would be raised.

Passing this referendum would:



Improve the ability to act quickly when families are in crisis.

Reduce gaps in services, such as long waiting lists or arbitrary cut-off limits.

Increase screenings for prevention and early detection.

Provide comprehensive services targeted to the needs of the local community, ensuring preventive and therapeutic programs are streamlined, accessible and affordable.

Similar referendums are on other ballots in Addison, Lisle, Naperville, Schaumburg, Winfield and Wheeling townships, and in Will County.

Over 90 mental health boards currently operate in Illinois, some in existence since the 1960s. Let’s do something about mental health instead of just talking about it.

Joanne Johnson, Buffalo Grove

Chair, Vote Yes for a Community Mental Health Board in Vernon Township

No more barriers between CPD and residents

After the second shooting in a week at a Chicago police facility, Police Supt. David Brown is on it: “There’s several things we can look at doing,” he said, noting that other police facilities across the country have glass barriers and elevated desks, the Sun-Times reported in a recent article.

Note to Supt. Brown: We already have plenty of barriers between the community and the Chicago police. We don’t need more. And if police officers are not sufficiently equipped to face the menacing public on the streets of the dangerous city sans bulletproof glass and raised counters — something they now do every day ... I don’t even know how to finish this sentence.

My suggestion to Supt. Brown: Keep looking.

Ari Weiner, New East Side

Flooded residents should move elsewhere

I disagree with letter writer Kathleen Melia. Rather than applaud the steadfastness of those who rebuild in the paths of hurricanes, I say, “Get outta there, ASAP. It’s only gonna get worse as climate change intensifies!”

Bindy Bitterman, Uptown

Don’t reward Putin’s bad behavior

To those who might suggest Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Ukraine’s territory should be recognized, I ask what they would say if he tried to annex some of Alaska’s most distant Aleutian Islands.

The only things limiting Putin’s advances have been determined Ukrainians and the equipment they have been given. Their definition of victory is to drive out the Russian attackers; they have no desire to annex any part of Russia. Putin should not be rewarded for his “bad behavior.”

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square

Thanks to former Sox manager

We have been hearing how White Sox fans are so disappointed in how our year ended, but let us stop for a moment and remember how very disappointed we are to be losing Tony La Russa.

We can’t ignore that he was a Hall of Fame manager. For so many reasons we will miss him. No matter what happened with the team’s record, we know Tony gave it the old college try and was an excellent diplomat.

Let us wish Tony best wishes, good health and our love.

Louise Bajorek, Burbank

