Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 6 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the moon moves into Aries, you have that feeling that everything is just fine! You’re happy! This is why you will feel generous and want to help wherever you can. Others will respond in kind. This is a good thing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for meditation, introspection and quiet time to think about your values. You might also entertain lighter ideas and decide what makes you happy? What can you do to give yourself a treat today? (You love good food and drink.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to relate to groups and organizations. Time spent with a friend will be rewarding. If you have to speak to a group, you will be convincing. In fact, you can expect support from others because you will rally them to your cause.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others. Everyone, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, will see you as successful, affluent, generous and kind. (It sounds a bit much, doesn’t it?) Nevertheless, enjoy your good press.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re keen to travel or have a change of scenery because you want adventure and stimulation in your life! If you can’t travel, then go someplace you’ve never been before. It will also excite you to learn something fascinating or meet interesting people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you’re dealing with financial matters, especially related to debt, inheritances, important insurance issues, do not sign anything important during the moon alert. However, these discussions will tend to go your way because you will attract favors and wealth to you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to deal with members of the public or talk to large groups because you will easily establish a strong rapport with others. You will intuitively know what to say so that they agree with you. Today you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness and friendship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your health will feel invigorated. You might also have affectionate, playful times with a pet that give you joy. Look for ways to improve your job or get a better job because they do exist. However, agree to nothing important during the moon alert. Wait until it’s over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to schmooze and have fun. In particular, you will enjoy activities with groups or interacting with the general public. This is also a wonderful day to participate in or watch sports events, as well as fun activities with kids.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do entertain at home today because people are in an upbeat mood. Furthermore, they are generous, which means everyone is open to helping each other. By extension, some of you might discover a profitable real estate deal today. (Check moon alert.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you are optimistic and upbeat today, you will enjoy hanging out with relatives, neighbors and siblings, mainly because they will enjoy hanging out with you. This is a great day for a short trip. It is also a good time to study or learn something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might see ways to boost your income today or to make a profit or to increase your wealth in some way because these opportunities do exist. However, do nothing during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matt Damon (1970) shares your birthday. You are a creative person who is a charming conversationalist. People like you. You are talented in many areas. You are casual, yet decisive. This year is about service, especially to family. Therefore, you have to take care of yourself so that you can be a support to others. Time for a makeover?

