The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 8, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game

“That was the best game of my life,” Beeler said. “I knew I was facing some four star linemen so I had to show I was the best in the city. We have some dogs at Simeon too.”

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game
Kenwood’s Jaiden Redmond (52) tries to defend against Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler (52).

Kenwood’s Jaiden Redmond (52) tries to defend against Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler (52).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Simeon stars Malik Elzy and Andre Crews are Player of the Year contenders and both seniors had eye-popping highlight moments in the Wolverines’ 29-0 domination of Kenwood on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

The bar was set high, but defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler still managed to steal the spotlight. Beeler had six sacks and several tackles for a loss.

“That was the best game of my life,” Beeler said. “I knew I was facing some four star linemen so I had to show I was the best in the city. We have some dogs at Simeon too.”

Beeler said he’s talked with Northwestern and Illinois and has visited Wisconsin. The 6-4, 244-pound junior is an excellent student. Simeon coach Dante Culbreath noted Beeler and Crews’ GPAs immediately after the game.

“These kids are good students and they work their tail off everyday in practice,” Culbreath said.

Crews has dominated in every game this season. He had 16 carries for 244 yards with touchdown runs of 80, 12 and 85 yards.

“I’m feeling powerful knowing I have a better relationship with my offensive lineman,” Crews said. “I give it all to them. We all have a mindset for winning.”

Simeon (7-0, 4-0 Red-South) only completed one pass, but Elzy made his impact in other ways. The Cincinnati recruit is a receiver, defensive back and punter.

For a second it appeared Elzy’s first punt of the game was going to be blocked. He didn’t let that happen, pulling it back and running for 40 yards. It was so smooth and effortless that many observers thought it was a designed fake punt play.

“I took it because they came fast,” Elzy said. “He was there to block it so I decided to go.”

The Wolverines held Kenwood (4-3, 2-2) to 112 yards of offense.

“Beeler and [Chris Burgess] are so underrated,” Elzy said. “They might be a junior and a sophomore but they are two of the best defensive linemen in the state.”

The Broncos are down to their third quarterback of the season and their passing game struggled. Running back Taylor Goodwin led Kenwood with 14 carries for 63 yards.

Simeon has only allowed eight points in its last five games.

“There is still plenty to work on,” Culbreath said. “We are making mistakes if we get three touchdowns called back [by penalties]. But the defense is stepping up like they did today.”

Next up for Simeon is undefeated Morgan Park. It’s the Public League’s biggest game of the season featuring unbeaten rivals matching up in the Battle of Vincennes.

Both teams are loaded with college prospects. The game was originally set to be televised, but that was canceled due to some uncertainty this week about when and where it will take place.

The original plan was to play on Friday night at Gately Stadium but it appears the game is likely to be moved to Saturday afternoon.

“We are working hard and focused,” Elzy said. “Everyone is going to want to see that game.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Hyde Park beats Chicago Richards to remain unbeaten
Brother Rice beats Joliet Catholic in overtime on Owen Lyons’ diving grab
How the Super 25 fared in Week 7
The high school basketball Twitter previews
Hope Academy aims for Class 1A glory
High school football scores: Week 7
The Latest
Hyde Park’s Maasai Gipson (8) makes a catch.
High School Football
Hyde Park beats Chicago Richards to remain unbeaten
Mostly a basketball player in recent years, Maasai Gibson is back on the field as a senior and adds another dimension for one of the Public League’s last unbeaten teams.
By Mike Clark
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man accidentally shot in groin while handling gun in West Pullman
He was taken to a hospital for treatment in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern no match for visiting Wisconsin
The Wildcats lost their fifth straight game since opening with a win over Nebraska in Ireland
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Hundreds of pro-abortion advocates march along South State Street in the Loop during the nationwide Women’s Wave Day of Action, which aims to encourage people to vote for candidates who support abortion, according to a press release, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Abortion
‘Until we win’: Abortion rights activists fill downtown streets a month before midterms
More than 500 Chicagoans took to the streets downtown “in solidarity” with the national Women’s March organization’s Women’s Wave, a day of action dedicated to putting pressure on politicians ahead of midterm elections.
By Zack Miller
 
Blackhawks_Blues_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Blowout loss to Blues concludes ugly preseason
The Hawks were cumulatively outscored 22-6 over six preseason games, including 6-0 on Saturday in St. Louis.
By Ben Pope
 