Sunday, October 9, 2022
Sandhill cranes and deer mixing, counting sandhills, Illgen Falls, and Illinois bowfin

A photo of deer and sandhill cranes eating together, the first count of sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski FWA, a comment on Illgen Falls, and the ways of bowfin males are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Illgen Falls in Minnesota is a place for cliff jumping. Credit: Pete Starshak

Illgen Falls in Minnesota is a place for cliff jumping.

Pete Starshak

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“(Re: Jump from Big Manitou Falls) Here’s a falls you can jump from, Illgen falls, 40 feet, Superior north shore. Not me though, I was up there last week.” Peter Starshak

A: Love that Starshak took the Sept. 28 Stray Cast (Tom Brady, Green Bay, Big Manitou Falls) to heart and gave me another place to visit. Illgen Falls is in Minnesota near the Lake Superior Circle Tour.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Deer and sandhill cranes near Bode Lake. Credit: Dale Wians

Deer and sandhill cranes near Bode Lake.

Dale Wians

Dale Wians photographed deer and sandhill cranes “just hanging out having lunch together near Bode Lake” in northern Cook County.

BIG NUMBER

2,069: Sandhill cranes at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana on Tuesday during the first fall count. Click here for the weekly counts.

LAST WORD

“The male bowfin exhibits extensive parental care. The male clears an area in the mud for the female to lay her eggs and then fertilizes them. He hovers nearby and aggressively protects the eggs and the fry after they emerge.”

Bowfin (dogfish) page on ifishillinois.org

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 15 and 22: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Oct. 15: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

LAKE CLOSURES

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Final day of fishing, Heidecke Lake

Next Saturday, Oct. 15: Final day of fishing, LaSalle Lake

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Capt. Doug Kloet, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Top three tournament boats, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Keith Cortopassi on fishing Indiana muskie waters, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Erik Lennartz, “Hunting Southeast Wisconsin Muskies,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Jim Crowley, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

BIRDING FILM

Thursday, Oct. 13: Showing of the Magic Stump, DuPage Birding Club, click here for details

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Next Saturday, Oct. 15: Woodcock season opens

Next Saturday, Oct. 15: Final day, frog season

Next weekend, Oct. 15-16: Youth waterfowl season, north zone

