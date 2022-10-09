Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. Naturally, this will heighten and intensify your feelings, and possibly create stress with partners and close friends. You can counter this by being patient because patience is the antidote to anger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Mild health issues, as well as feeling vaguely out of sorts, might manifest for you because of the energy of the full moon. Fortunately, this subsides within 48 hours. In fact, some minor problems related to your job might come to a head and be resolved.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents must be patient with their kids today; and likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other because the full moon energy can stir things up! Nevertheless, it will not override your desire to socialize and have a fun time. Enjoy yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family and the demands of your career or your public reputation. (This is a classic full moon dynamic.) You can’t please everyone. In this particular instance, do not ignore home and family, especially a parent.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay attention to what you’re doing today, and to what you say to others because the full moon is inclined to make you blurt things out that you might regret. In fact, it can introduce a mildly accident prone influence for your sign, so be careful. Be alert and mindful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money disputes or disagreements about shared property might arise because of the full moon. However, problems always increase before the full moon, and then after it peaks, these same problems diminish or even disappear. This might be the solution you need.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today, the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This will tend to increase tension with those who are closest to you — friends, spouses and partners. Fortunately, you are a diplomat who knows how to steady things. Use your skills, and this tension will quickly pass.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Difficulties at work, or possibly with your health, might arise because of the full moon energy. It’s good to know that in 48 hours, these difficulties will be resolved or greatly reduced. Fingers crossed. Relax. Similarly, you might have difficulties that relate to a pet. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents need to be patient with kids. You will also need to be patient with others in social situations, or anything to do with sports and athletics, because the full moon can produce aggression and heightened reactions. Therefore, be forgiving and take everything with a grain of salt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Dealing with authority figures, parents and the police might be challenging because of the full moon energy. This is a poor day to be stubborn about anything. Instead, show deference and respect to authority figures while this intense energy exists. (Gone in 48 hours.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pay attention to what you do because today is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Similarly, you might find yourself in an argument with someone about something trivial. This is because of the heightened full moon energy taking place in your chart. Relax. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money disputes might arise. Or perhaps a disagreement about a possession, or something you own, or how to use something that someone else owns? This squabble could be due to the heightened full moon energy. After the full moon peaks, these problems will resolve themselves. Stay calm.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Organizing expert Marie Kondo (1984) shares your birthday. You are articulate and you love to debate. (Although you want harmonious relationships with others.) Partnerships are important to you. This year is a time of reflection. Look at past experiences to see what not to repeat. New studies and the exploration of new philosophies and life belief systems will appeal.

