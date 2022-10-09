The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Benson Kipruto, Ruth Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon

Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

By  Associated Press
   
Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women’s division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Matt Marton/AP

Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

