The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Nation/World News Metro/State

Capitol rioter who attacked journalist should get prison time, prosecutors say

Alan Byerly of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania went to the Capitol and joined other rioters in using a large metal Trump sign as a battering ram against barricades and police officers, prosecutors said.

By  Michael Kunzelman | Associated Press
   
SHARE Capitol rioter who attacked journalist should get prison time, prosecutors say
In this image from video, Alan William Byerly (center) attacks an Associated Press photographer during a riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

In this image from video, Alan William Byerly (center) attacks an Associated Press photographer during a riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C.

Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation.

The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.

Byerly was arrested in July 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later to assault charges.

Byerly purchased a stun gun before traveling from his home in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. Leaving the rally before then-President Donald Trump finished speaking, Byerly went to the Capitol and joined other rioters in using a large metal Trump sign as a battering ram against barricades and police officers, prosecutors said.

Then he went to the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, where he and other rioters attacked Minchillo, who was wearing a lanyard with AP lettering. Byerly is one of at least three people charged with assaulting Minchillo, whose assault was captured on video by a colleague.

After that, Byerly approached police officers behind bike racks and deployed his stun gun.

“After officers successfully removed the stun gun from Byerly’s hands, Byerly continued to charge toward the officers, struck and pushed them, and grabbed an officer’s baton,” prosecutors wrote.

Byerly later told FBI agents that he did just “one stupid thing down there and that’s all it was,” according to prosecutors.

“This was a reference to how he handled the reporter and nothing more,” they wrote.

Byerly treated Jan. 6 “as a normal, crime-free day, akin to the movie, ‘The Purge,’ when he could do whatever he wanted without judgment or legal consequence,” prosecutors said.

“He was mistaken,” they added.

More than 100 police officers were injured during the Capitol siege.

Approximately 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses. Over 280 riot defendants have been sentenced, with roughly half sentenced to terms of imprisonment ranging from one week to 10 years.

Next Up In News
Recovery, despair on Florida coast in Ian’s wake
Happy 75th anniversary to us!
14-year-old boy shot in Lakeview
Man shot and killed after argument in the Loop
Chicago Marathon 2022: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race
Man accidentally shot in groin while handling gun in West Pullman
The Latest
Biannelly Guaramata, who arrived from Venezuela after crossing the U.S. border from Mexico, relaxes with her children at a Texas hotel. In recent weeks, Venezuelans have arrived in increasing numbers.
Letters to the Editor
To help migrants, social organizations need more support
So far, 19 buses carrying more than 1,400 people have arrived, and more are on the way. Social impact organizations have neither the excess capacity nor the resources to respond to this ongoing humanitarian need.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Cots cover the floor of Hertz Arenain Estero, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Nation/World
Recovery, despair on Florida coast in Ian’s wake
On a coast where a few miles meant the difference between life and death, relief and ruin, the contrasting scenes of reality less than two weeks since the hurricane’s onslaught are jarring,
By Jay Reeves | Associated Press
 
100922_Chris_Brady_2.jpg
Chicago Fire
Chris Brady impresses in debut, Alex Monis steals point for Fire
Brady made his first start, and Monis scored late in stoppage time to tie New England 1-1.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears fumble away comeback bid, lose 29-22 to Vikings
Justin Fields had the Bears moving into scoring range in the final minutes, but Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler stripped wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to seal the win for Minnesota.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women’s division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Olympic Sports
Benson Kipruto, Ruth Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon
Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.
By Associated Press
 