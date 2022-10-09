The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Derrick Henry leads Titans to 21-17 win over Commanders

David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left — the second time in three games Tennessee’s defense has preserved a victory.

By  Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
Jess Rapfogel/AP

LANDOVER, Md. — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 Sunday, rolling into their bye week on a three-game winning streak.

Getting there was all about Henry, who also had two catches for 30 yards, including a screen pass that set up Dontrell Hilliard’s 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He surpassed 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game, and the Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry reaches that mark.

When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee’s first second-half touchdown since the season opener. It also tied him with Earl Campbell for second on the franchise TDs list with 73, one back of Eddie George.

Leaning on Henry allowed the Titans (3-2) to handle five sacks of Ryan Tannehill, who was 15 of 25 for 181 yards and the TD pass to Hilliard.

Washington (1-4) lost its fourth straight. Carson Wentz was 25 of 38 for 359 yards with two TD passes to Dyami Brown, but the Commanders were 1 of 11 on third down, including the interception.

BIG PLAYS

Wentz made arguably his best pass of the season to connect with Brown for a 75-yard score. It’s the longest first career TD reception for a Washington player since running back Matt Jones in 2015.

Tannehill found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a 61-yard completion that was the Titans’ longest offensive play of the season.

ROBINSON DEBUTS

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut six weeks to the day he was shot twice in the right leg in an attempted robbery in Washington. Robinson got a rousing ovation when he was the last player to be introduced and finished with 22 yards on nine carries as the team’s leading rusher.

Robinson returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first four games of the season on the non-football injury list. The team activated the third-round pick out of Alabama on Saturday.

INJURIES

Titans: DE Denico Autry missed some time in the third quarter with a back injury. He returned at the start of the fourth. ... Three starters were inactive: LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and LG Nate Davis (knee/foot).

Commanders: RB Jonathan Williams was ruled out with a knee injury at the start of the fourth quarter. ... RT Sam Cosmi did not play after undergoing hand surgery earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

Titans: Have a bye week before hosting the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23.

Commanders: Visit the Bears on Thursday night.

