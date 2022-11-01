The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Accused Highland Park parade shooter returns to court Tuesday

Robert Crimo III is scheduled to appear before Judge Victoria Rossetti for a pretrial management conference.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Accused Highland Park parade shooter returns to court Tuesday
(From left) Photos of Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, all killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, at a memorial site at Central and St. Johns avenues in Highland Park on July 7.

A memorial to the seven people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times file

The man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park July 4 parade returns to court Tuesday for the first time since he was indicted two months ago.

Robert Crimo III is scheduled to appear before Judge Victoria Rossetti for a pretrial management conference, where lawyers typically tell the judge they have shared discovery evidence and agree on a next court date.

Lawyers could file a motion. But no motion has been recorded on Crimo’s online case file since he pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Aug. 3.

In that hearing, prosecutors indicted Crimo on 117 felony counts, and Crimo’s pleaded not guilty. Crimo’s lawyers have not yet requested a trial.

Crimo turned 22 in late September at the Lake County Jail where he has been held without bail.

Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo III, accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack.

Robert E. Crimo III walks into the courtroom on Aug. 3 for a hearing in Lake County court.

AP file

Since his arrest, Crimo has been the target of a dozen civil lawsuits by shooting victims. Those lawsuits also accuse gunmaker Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices; two gun shops of selling Crimo an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which bans the weapons; and Crimo’s father, who signed paperwork to allow his son to buy the guns as a minor.

The younger Crimo is accused of firing an assault rifle at parade-goers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago, eight hours after the attack.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
How high-capacity magazines for weapons have become a mass-market item
U.S. Senate forum: Duckworth, Salvi find rare common ground — but it’s in Arlington Heights for Bears stadium
Maxwell Street Klezmer Band — performing as July 4th attack unfolded — returns with joy to Highland Park
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts returns to school
After Highland Park Fourth of July parade shootings, hundreds of cops from other agencies rushed to help
Taking gun manufacturers to court can save lives
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s cruel, nasty stepmother is wearing me out
She was never nice to her stepson when he was growing up, and now she’s mean to his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and then Democratic primary challenger Bob Fioretti in 2018.&nbsp;
Elections
Deja new? Preckwinkle vs. Fioretti II features same candidates but different party for challenger
Former Ald. Bob Fioretti blames Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for surging crime, claiming she “put the county in danger with reckless spending, over-taxation and flat out incompetence.” She counters that “12 years of hard work in the job I hold” separates her from Fioretti, who is waging his sixth campaign in seven years.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Garlicky spaghetti with clams.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a low-cost meal, try garlicky spaghetti with clams
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Former Hawaiian U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Darren Bailey for Governor rally in Glen Ellyn Monday evening.
News
Democrat-turned-independent Tulsi Gabbard backs Republican ‘man of the people’ Bailey as one of the ‘great American patriots’
Despite saying former President Donald Trump was “unfit to serve” as president in 2019, Gabbard is now campaigning for Trump-endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Bailey, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Kari Lake in Arizona, as well as Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
By Tina Sfondeles
 