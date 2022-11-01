Accused Highland Park parade shooter returns to court Tuesday

The man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park July 4 parade returns to court Tuesday for the first time since he was indicted two months ago.

Robert Crimo III is scheduled to appear before Judge Victoria Rossetti for a pretrial management conference, where lawyers typically tell the judge they have shared discovery evidence and agree on a next court date.

Lawyers could file a motion. But no motion has been recorded on Crimo’s online case file since he pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Aug. 3.

In that hearing, prosecutors indicted Crimo on 117 felony counts, and Crimo’s pleaded not guilty. Crimo’s lawyers have not yet requested a trial.

Crimo turned 22 in late September at the Lake County Jail where he has been held without bail.

Robert E. Crimo III walks into the courtroom on Aug. 3 for a hearing in Lake County court. AP file

Since his arrest, Crimo has been the target of a dozen civil lawsuits by shooting victims. Those lawsuits also accuse gunmaker Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices; two gun shops of selling Crimo an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which bans the weapons; and Crimo’s father, who signed paperwork to allow his son to buy the guns as a minor.

The younger Crimo is accused of firing an assault rifle at parade-goers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago, eight hours after the attack.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.