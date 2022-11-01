The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Biden in Illinois Friday to rally Democrats ahead of Tuesday vote; Harris in city Sunday

The president and vice president are hitting Illinois to boost the Democratic turnout.

By  Lynn Sweet
 Updated  
SHARE Biden in Illinois Friday to rally Democrats ahead of Tuesday vote; Harris in city Sunday
President Biden Attends Rally For Democratic Candidates In Florida

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Florida Memorial University on Tuesday for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday.

Biden will lead a get-out-the vote for Democrats with a focus on boosting suburban Chicago congressional incumbents — especially Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster — who are in races that may be tightening.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago on Sunday.

A source said White House advance personnel and members of the Secret Service already had been on the ground in Chicago preparing for a possible presidential visit. Campaigns have also had been told a Biden visit was possible, with planning Wednesday still in the works.

The vice president’s office said Harris will “deliver remarks” at an Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders event in Chicago. Another source said the stop is likely an event for the AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Asian American, and on the Tuesday ballot, is also scheduled to attend the event.

Harris is the first woman, first Black person and Asian American person to be vice president.

Biden, Harris stumping in blue states; Obama on swing state mission

Harris is headlining a get-out-the vote event Wednesday in Boston for the Democratic Massachusetts ticket. On Thursday, Harris will be in New York to boost turnout for New York Democrats.

Biden was in Florida on Tuesday campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who is running for the Senate.

At a reception for Crist, Biden said of the upcoming vote: “This is a genuine inflection point in American history. How we decide the next four years is going to determine what this country looks like 40 years from now.”

On Thursday, Biden travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico. And on election eve Biden goes to Columbia, Maryland, for a Democratic National Committee get-out-the-vote rally.

In the closing days of the campaign, Biden, struggling with low approval ratings, and Harris have stumped in blue states, where they have the best potential of maximizing Democratic votes.

Former President Barack Obama has been dispatched to campaign in the crucial swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona with a stop in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Suburban congressional update

Casten, from Downers Grove, is facing Republican Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau. On Wednesday the Congressional Leadership Fund — which supports Republicans — said it is making a $1.8 million ad buy in the closing days of the campaign. The Democratic House Majority PAC, according to a Wednesday Politico story, made a $650,000 ad buy to bolster Casten.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will campaign with Pekau on Friday at a fundraiser in Oakbrook.

In the remap, Democrats designed the new 6th Congressional District to be Democratic, but it does contain GOP turf and areas where Casten is campaigning for the first time.

Foster, of Naperville, faces Republican Catalina Lauf of Woodstock in the 11th District. In October, the Republican-allied Club for Growth PAC jumped in, spending $1 million to boost Lauf.

White House statement on latest gun violence in Chicago, U.S.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, noting recent gun violence in Chicago and other cities, said in a statement: “Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America, including reports of a shooter today targeting two law enforcement officers from a rooftop in Newark, New Jersey.

“Last night in Houston, award-winning recording artist Kirshnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, lost his life at 28 years old, and two others were injured. In Chicago, 14 were injured by gunfire — including three children — and one injured by a vehicle as she tried to flee last night. In Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager was killed at a Halloween party. These are only the shootings that made national headlines. In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims, but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.

“Enough is enough. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone. President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose,” the statement said.

Next Up In News
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
Newberry Library workers vote to unionize
Proud Boy from Aurora bragged he ‘bonked 2 cops,’ pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role
Leo the red panda has died at Brookfield Zoo
Fed unleashes another big interest rate hike but hints at a pullback
He brought Wakandacon to Chicago; now David Barthwell is creating his own world
The Latest
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drops back to throw against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022. Bailey will face Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.
Crime
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
Illinois State Police say Scott Lennox left Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill” him.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
The Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.
Business
Newberry Library workers vote to unionize
By a 35-11 vote, the employees agreed to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
An image alleged to depict James Robert Elliott of Aurora during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach.
Crime
Proud Boy from Aurora bragged he ‘bonked 2 cops,’ pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role
James Robert Elliott is the only known member of the Proud Boys from Illinois charged in connection with the Capitol riot. He admitted his membership in the group as part of his plea Wednesday.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_109322187.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Anti-Pritzker PAC tries to suppress the Black vote in Chicago, Biden plans visit to Illinois and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 