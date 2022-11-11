Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a classic day for squabbles with others, especially someone older or a member of a group. You have strong feelings about something and won’t hesitate to speak up. Perhaps this is related to shared property, or how something is fairly (or unfairly) divided?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to ask anyone in a position of authority for a favor or for permission. Knowing this ahead of time can save you some grief. Nevertheless, you have strong feelings about finances. Perhaps you want to buy something?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign lined up with Mars, which can make you feel a bit irritable and quick to fly off the handle. (You will certainly not back down from a fight!) Meanwhile back at the ranch, a dispute with someone older might take place where you work, probably about racial issues, politics or religion. Stay cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are off your game, which is why you feel easily annoyed. Be aware of this and don’t make a big deal about something. Children might be an increased responsibility or you might have difficulty dealing with rules, regulations and restrictions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family friction might take place. Perhaps there’s a disagreement with a friend or a group to which you belong? Someone older or in a position of authority might not approve of your goals? Remember to listen as much as you talk.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be aware that you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual today. Therefore, if you get into a public argument with a neighbor, relative or sibling, it will be obvious for all to see. (You might want to think twice about this.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial restrictions related to a social outing, a vacation or the cost of taking care of children might make you grumpy today. You also have strong feelings about political and racial matters. Take a moment to catch your breath. You have to process what is happening. Don’t just react.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might feel repressed or restricted. Perhaps you have heavy duties and responsibilities? Relations with authority figures might be tough. Whatever the case, you feel world-weary and discouraged. Remember: Good things end, and so do bad things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

An argument with a close friend or partner might become heated today. Perhaps both of you have strong opinions about something? Or possibly, you have attracted an argumentative person to you? Very likely, this will upset you. (Hey, this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re keen to work hard because you want to accomplish something. Whatever it is, it’s something that you have a personal stake in. Meanwhile, discussions with a friend or perhaps a member of a group might discourage you. Accept what is.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tough day to deal with authority figures. It’s a poor day to ask for permission or approval for anything. Meanwhile, the promise of social fun, romance and entertaining outings depends on your mood. What’s it going to be?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid discussions about politics, religion and racial issues today because they will be a bummer. You’ll feel depressed or shutdown in some manner. In fact, issues at home or within the family are a bit volatile, which means you have to practice patience. Be smart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (1974) shares your birthday. You are sensual, passionate and charming. You often get your own way because you are so attractive to others. This year has been a year of fresh beginnings and an exciting pace for you because this is your first year in a new nine-year cycle. Stay light on your feet. Be ready to open any door!

