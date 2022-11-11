The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Trump sues over subpoena issued by Jan. 6 committee

The committee subpoenaed the former president last month, requiring him to testify. Committee member members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

By  Jill Colvin | Associated Press
   
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Tuesday.

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify.

“Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.

He said Trump had “engaged with the Committee in a good faith effort to resolve these concerns consistent with Executive Branch prerogatives and separation of powers,” but said the panel “insists on pursuing a political path, leaving President Trump with no choice but to involve the third branch, the judicial branch, in this dispute between the executive and legislative branches.”

The committee voted to subpoena Trump during its final hearing before the midterm elections and formally did so last month, demanding testimony from the former president. Committee member members allege Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

They said Trump had to testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.

The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

The lawsuit comes as Trump is expected to launch a third campaign for president next week.

Masks a good idea, boosters even better, as Chicago returns to ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk level
Shoppers fill their carts during final days at Englewood Whole Foods: ‘Devastating’ for the community, customers say
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comedian, dies at 76
Nerdery finds COVID-19 takes the fun out of office life
Authorities identify man fatally shot in South Deering
Kanye West (left) and Kyrie Irving.
Columnists
Kanye and Kyrie Irving? African Americans have much bigger things to worry about
Weightier issues for Black folk like gunshots that will not cease. Like the ‘American Dream’ that for so many has been swallowed whole by the winds of violence.
By John W. Fountain
 
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady adjusts her mask&nbsp;at a November 2021 news conference.
Coronavirus
Masks a good idea, boosters even better, as Chicago returns to ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk level
Only 13% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten the latest COVID-19 booster, which is recommended for everyone 5 and older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Emma Morales, 52, puts a bottle of olive oil in her cart during half-off sale at Whole Foods’ Englewood store, which is schedule to close Sunday. Everything in stock is 50% off except alcohol, which is 30% off.
Chicago
Shoppers fill their carts during final days at Englewood Whole Foods: ‘Devastating’ for the community, customers say
The Whole Foods at 832 W. 63rd St. is scheduled to close permanently Sunday. A new grocery tenant has not yet been announced for Englewood Square.
By Mariah Rush
 
ATT_111022_postPromo_Chorus_1.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet hosted a post-election wrap-up with Ron Holmes, Tina Sfondeles and Dan Mihalopoulos. Plus, author Maggie Haberman joined to discuss her best seller on November 10, 2022.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Mornay_4.jpg
Columnists
No matter your situation, this shelter has a canine that is just right for you
The Great Eight: Chicago Canine Rescue highlights eight pets with helpful suggestions on where they would make a good fit
By Michael Sneed
 