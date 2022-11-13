Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something unexpected might affect your family or your home. For starters, check bank accounts etc. because some kind of support (perhaps financial or practical) might be suddenly withheld or delayed. Possibly someone who was willing to help you will change their mind?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. Meanwhile, a friend or partner might surprise you by suggesting something you least expect. (This is not a boring day.) Definitely, stay flexible and light on your feet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Guard your possessions. Something unexpected might affect your assets. You might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. This surprise might even be work-related or something hidden, behind the scenes. Hmmm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be caught off guard by unexpected events. Parents should note that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans might suddenly change. Accept an unexpected invitation. Double check existing social plans. Avoid sports accidents.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you because things that are going on behind the scenes might affect your family or something to do with your home and private life. Stay on the ball so that you know what’s happening. Stock the fridge because unexpected company might drop by.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Quite possibly, a friend or a member of a group will throw you a curveball. Someone will do something you least expect. Maybe a group will decide to take a new position on something? Possibly, you will encounter a real character, someone colorful and different?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone in authority, a boss, parent, teacher or member of the police might do something that surprises you. “Busted!” Knowing this ahead of time, do some damage control. Take care of loose ends. Meanwhile, show respect to others. Never underestimate the value of courtesy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or delayed. Alternatively, you might have to travel when you least expected to do so. Likewise, school schedules might change along with matters related to the law and medicine. Be alert!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make friends with your bank account because something unexpected could affect your funds and assets or something to do with inheritances and insurance issues. Likewise, something unexpected might affect an arrangement you have with someone about shared property or something that is jointly held. Be in the know!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your best option is to cooperate with others, especially partners and close friends. Don’t give them any static. Just go along to get along. Even then, something unexpected might catch you off guard. It might involve a younger friend or a younger acquaintance in a group.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something to do with your work routine will be interrupted. Something unexpected will happen. Therefore, be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Likewise, you might hear surprising news related to your health or a pet. (Be vigilant.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Please be aware that that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. It could be minor (spilt milk), or it could be something more serious. Therefore, keep your eyes peeled. Meanwhile, social plans will suddenly change. They might be delayed or canceled. Conversely, you might receive a surprising invitation. (Act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, TV host Whoopi Goldberg (1955) shares your birthday. You are an excellent judge of character. You have common sense and wisdom and you are passionate about your beliefs. This is why people listen to you. This is a more social year for you. Enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends might rekindle friendships.

