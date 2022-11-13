The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: If your routine lacks purpose, change your routine

Responding to a widow who feels empty inside, readers suggest getting a pet or trying different kinds of volunteering.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: If your routine lacks purpose, change your routine
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I read the letter from the woman who is feeling alone at 66 and pondering the purpose of life (“Living Life in Texas,” July 25). Assuming she’s in good health, she’s a spring chicken compared to a 90-year-old. Allow me to offer some suggestions on how she can recapture the spark of wonder and amazement that life’s boundless opportunities offer. I’m 68 and speak from experience.

”Living Life” mentioned that she volunteers. Perhaps she could change her routine and explore new possibilities as a volunteer. We sometimes get in a rut and become bored and complacent about making changes in our routine that would spice up our lives. She could get a pet if she doesn’t have one. You get more than you give with a pet — they provide loving companionship on a daily basis. She should consider adopting from an animal shelter. Those creatures need a forever home more than you know, and they ward off the “lonelies.”

Travel with a nonprofit touring company called Road Scholar is another great option. Don’t hesitate to join the tours as a solo traveler. If you do, you will meet others who are as excited as you to explore within the USA and abroad. Get on the internet, where you will find an endless amount of information, more than you could absorb in a second lifetime. Keep questioning, researching and learning about topics that pique your interest. We are never too old to learn new things. The wonders of the universe are at your fingertips.

Motivate yourself to make some changes in your life that will afford you enriching experiences. Life is short. Make the most of the time you have on this planet. Purpose in life doesn’t just “happen.” YOU make it happen. — FULL OF ZEST IN OHIO

DEAR FULL: Your suggestion about adopting a pet from a shelter was echoed by many readers. They also suggested traveling with friends, as well as working with youth in need — as a tutor, a Big Sister, adoptive grandparent or foster mother, or a reader at the public library. Hospitals need volunteers to hold premature babies and give them physical contact. And it was also suggested that “Living Life” create a gratitude list of 10 things for which she is grateful and refer to it during a daily meditation. (Many folks do this every morning before getting out of bed to set the tone for the day. I am one of them.)

DEAR ABBY: I have a child who is 11. I have been a single parent all these years. The father has not reached out on any occasion. Because of that, we built our own lives.

Recently, the father has decided he wants his rights known as a father, but he has made no changes to prove he is worthy. His phone calls are still random; there are no visits and no support emotionally or financially. How do I let him know he is interrupting a peaceful life for my beautiful child? I need help telling him to “Hit the road, Jack!” — PEACEFUL IN THE WEST

DEAR PEACEFUL: Getting the deadbeat out of your lives may not be as simple as telling him to scram. For accurate information about what “rights” he may have, consult a lawyer with expertise in family law. I wish you luck.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m married to a man I don’t love and want to return to my ex
Dear Abby: Her mom worries about abusers as girl, 14, gets a job
Dear Abby: I am bi and detest hearing mom’s pal spew homophobia
Dear Abby: Gift-giver feels a text of thanks is not enough
Dear Abby: Mom vows to skip holiday gatherings if my dad is there
Dear Abby: I miss the testy girlfriend who just dumped me
The Latest
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., making a campaign speech last weekend in Henderson, Nev. Her victory in a hotly contested race victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep control of the U.S. Senate.&nbsp;
Democrats keep Senate majority as Republicans’ push falters in Nevada
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep control of the Senate.
By Will Weissert | APJill Colvin | AP, and 1 more
 
MacKenzie Entwistle chases the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle adjusting to playing left wing for first time
Entwistle has enjoyed the new experience on his off side, finding defensive-zone exits easier to orchestrate when retrieving rim-arounds on his forehand.
By Ben Pope
 
The state should drop the idea of selling the Damen Silos site along the Chicago River to the owner of an asphalt plant, an expert writes.
Other Views
Speak up for the Chicago River: Don’t sell Damen Silos site to asphalt plant owner
The Damen Silos site should be a park, a community asset, a job training center, an arts and cultural amenity, and part of a more forward-thinking South Branch vision for this century.
By Philip Enquist
 
Jarred Tinordi clears the puck.
Blackhawks
Jarred Tinordi sparks Blackhawks’ rally past Ducks
Tinordi scored two goals, doubling his previous career total, as the Hawks overcame a terrible start to win 3-2 on Saturday.
By Ben Pope
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 