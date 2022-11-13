12-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights

A 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Calumet Heights, Chicago police said.
About 9:30 a.m., the girl was walking in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired, striking her in the neck, police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
