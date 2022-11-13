The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

12-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights

Police said the girl was shot while walking in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 12-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Calumet Heights, Chicago police said.

About 9:30 a.m., the girl was walking in the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired, striking her in the neck, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Ready for their close-up
Man beaten, robbed on Red Line train in South Loop
Two from Chicago area among 32 latest U.S. Rhodes scholars
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago over the weekend
16 St. Ignatius College Prep students injured after truck crashes into hockey team bus in Indiana: police
Man shot to death in Near West Side
The Latest
Using a drone, Chris Hytha takes detailed photographs of older skyscrapers. Here are 16 of his favorites in Chicago.
Columnists
Ready for their close-up
Pennsylvania duo focuses on “antique skyscrapers.”
By Neil Steinberg
 
Joshua Stokes, 18, was found shot to death on in Austin.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence victim deserved more than a 71-word news story
Joshua Stokes, like every victim of Chicago gun violence, deserves the decency of a more complete picture of his existence.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields’ sequel is just as thrilling — but the outcome is the same
For the second-straight game, Fields and the Bears had a chance to march down the field in the final two minutes to win the game. They couldn’t, and lost 31-30 to the woeful Lions at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
Crime
Man beaten, robbed on Red Line train in South Loop
The man was beaten and robbed after refusing to give cigarettes to a group of men on the Red Line train, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi.
College Sports
No changes at top of AP college football Top 25
Illinois falls out of the rankings after Saturday’s loss to Purdue.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 