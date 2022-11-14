A 52-inch muskie tops an incredible Canadian trip

Chris Angsten topped an incredible Canadian trip with a 52-inch muskie.

After returning from a nine-day trip this fall on three lakes in Ontario with three buddies, Jerry Borst emailed, “It was a trip with a little bit of everything weather wise: rain, snow and even a couple of nice days. We caught smallmouth bass, walleyes, pike and 51 muskies.”

The muskies averaged around 40 inches. Angsten had the best day with a 45, 50 and 52.

“I’ve been asked how do we make these catches, and I tell them, `Casting and trolling structure.’ We follow the guidelines of Buck Perry,” Borst emailed. “No LiveScope required, lol!”

