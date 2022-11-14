The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Outdoors Sports

A 52-inch muskie tops an incredible Canadian trip

Chris Angsten’s muskie highlighted a Canadian fishing trip, and an appreciative nod went to Buck Perry.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A 52-inch muskie tops an incredible Canadian trip
Chris Angsten with the big muskie that topped an incredible Canadian trip.

Chris Angsten with the big muskie that topped an incredible Canadian trip.

Provided

Chris Angsten topped an incredible Canadian trip with a 52-inch muskie.

After returning from a nine-day trip this fall on three lakes in Ontario with three buddies, Jerry Borst emailed, “It was a trip with a little bit of everything weather wise: rain, snow and even a couple of nice days. We caught smallmouth bass, walleyes, pike and 51 muskies.”

The muskies averaged around 40 inches. Angsten had the best day with a 45, 50 and 52.

“I’ve been asked how do we make these catches, and I tell them, `Casting and trolling structure.’ We follow the guidelines of Buck Perry,” Borst emailed. “No LiveScope required, lol!”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Randy roving bucks, record smallmouth bass, certified scales, bait-stealing channel catfish
Of dogs, love, life, pheasants, habitat and companionship
Kash Gustafson, 8, appears to have caught the Illinois and world record shovelnose sturgeon
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Bluegill, crappie, walleye, sauger, steelhead, hoping on perch
A first deer, a buck, with a compound bow worth the hunt
A smallmouth bass in record range caught and released at Northerly Island
The Latest
A father and son work together.
Other Views
A song about fathers strikes a chord with the public
The song, called “Checking In,” has gone viral on TikTok with more than 350,000 views in just a few days.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
8Z36_D018_00126_0120COMPR.jpg
Movies and TV
Holiday Movie Preview 2022: Our 12 films of Christmas
These promising titles will take audiences to 19th century West Point, 1920s Hollywood, the distant moon Pandora and beyond.
By Richard Roeper
 
Crash.jpeg
News
Semi driver facing felony DUI charges after crashing into St. Ignatius College Prep bus, injuring 16 students
Police say the driver was drunk when he ran a red light and crashed into the bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches from St. Ignatius over the weekend in Indiana.
By David Struett and Allison Novelo
 
A man was shot dead Dec. 10, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Driver dies after he is shot, then crashes into bus stop on Near West Side
The man, 49, was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Avenue when people in two cars opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After a stroke, should dad stop driving? Siblings disagree
He’s 84 and wants to stay at the wheel, despite occasional dizzy spells and double vision.
By Abigail Van Buren
 