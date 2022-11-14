The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
North Carolina and Gonzaga stay on top of AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

Illinois climbed four spots to No. 19 after two easy home wins.

By  Aaron Beard | Associated Press
   
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives against College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) during a game on Nov. 11.

Chris Seward/AP

North Carolina and Gonzaga remain 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.

The top-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 while the second-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) picked up 14 after the opening week of the regular season. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining votes in a poll that featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.

Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth previously. This time, Baylor is alone at No. 5, followed by Kansas and Duke. UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10.

Tennessee (1-1) took the biggest tumble, falling 11 spots to No. 22 after losing to Colorado in its home state. And Villanova went from 16th to unranked for the first time since February 2019 after a loss to Temple in its second game under Kyle Neptune, who took over in the spring after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright.

Illinois (2-0) had the biggest jump, climbing four spots to No. 19 after two easy home wins.

No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the week’s new additions, while Oregon joined Villanova as the two teams to fall out from the preseason poll.

The Top 25

1. North Carolina (44 first-place votes) 2-0

2. Gonzaga (14) 2-0

3. Houston (2) 2-0

4. Kentucky (3) 2-0

5. Baylor 2-0

6. Kansas 2-0

7. Duke 2-0

8. UCLA 2-0

9. Arkansas 2-0

10. Creighton 2-0

11. Texas 2-0

12. Indiana 2-0

13. Auburn 2-0

14. Arizona 2-0

15. TCU 2-0

16. Virginia 2-0

17. San Diego St. 2-0

18. Alabama 2-0

19. Illinois 2-0

20. Michigan 2-0

21. Dayton 2-0

22. Tennessee 1-1

23. Texas Tech 2-0

24. Texas A&M 2-0

25. UConn 2-0

