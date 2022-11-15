The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Homeowners were in line for lower property tax bills. Here’s why they likely won’t get them.

The Cook County Board of Review often slashes commercial property assessments, saying it is just correcting mistakes by Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office. But that results in higher taxes, mostly for homeowners, who deserve more transparency on the board’s operations.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Homeowners were in line for lower property tax bills. Here’s why they likely won’t get them.
The Trump International Hotel and Tower is seen looking north on Wabash Avenue in 2014.

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in 2014. The Cook County Board of Review lowered the hotel’s property tax assessment by 31%.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Cook County homeowners were in line for lower property taxes in the bills now being sent out, according to a report by the county assessor.

But homeowners won’t get those tax decreases from last year in the bills to be posted online Tuesday and dropped into the mail on Dec. 1. Instead, they will probably see either similar bills, or tax increases.

That’s all due to the actions of a different agency — the Cook County Board of Review, the report says. In fact, according to the report, homeowners will shoulder a bigger share of the county’s overall tax burden this year than they did last year.

We certainly don’t expect to see many homeowners dancing in the streets over this news. Instead, they should be asking how this happened.

Editorials bug

Editorials

A complex system

Here’s how the complicated property tax system works: First, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office sets an assessment on each taxable property. Then, property owners who don’t agree with the assessment can appeal to the Board of Review. There are other steps as well. Generally speaking, the higher the assessment, the higher the final tax bill.

Owners of big commercial properties often take advantage of this system. When they file appeals, the Board of Review often doesn’t just tweak their original assessments. For valuable commercial properties, it often slashes them. 

For the Old Post Office Building at 433 W. Van Buren St., for example, the assessor calculated the market value at $871,031,166. According to the assessor, the Board of Review lowered it to $619,375,280, a reduction of 29%.

The assessor calculated the market value of the 1K Fulton building, 1000 W. Fulton St., at $197,271,980. The Board of Review reduced it to $161,794,884, or by 18%. For the hotel part of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, the Board of Review cut the assessment by 31%.

Was Kaegi’s office really that far off on its original assessments?

Big cuts like that for commercial properties mean owners of those commercial properties pay much less in taxes. Because local governmental taxing units are supposed to get the full amount of money they levy, no matter how assessments are doled out, lower tax bills on commercial properties mean other property owners — often homeowners — have to pay more.

The Board of Review says it is just correcting mistakes by Kaegi’s office. But when it makes changes of this year’s magnitude, it owes it to the taxpayers to be a lot more transparent about how it rewrites the tax bills. Ideally, the assessor and Board of Review should generally agree — or come close — on what the assessments should look like.

A cottage industry, and high stakes

Part of the problem is that Cook County’s property tax system long has been plagued by an industry of lawyers and elected officials who profit off the system and its numerous and seemingly endless appeals. Kaegi has refused to take political donations from lawyers who appeal assessments. Newly elected Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele has said she also will refuse such donations. The Board of Review should make that a strict policy for all three of its commissioners.

Because Illinois property owners pay high property taxes compared with other states, the stakes are high. The property tax system ought to operate with total transparency. At the very least, the Board of Review should get on the same computer system as the assessor’s office, instead of using a slow and painstaking interface. Being on the same computer system would make it easier to share information.

Related

In 2020, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas released a report saying the amount of property taxes local governments in Cook County had jointly billed each year had grown nearly three times the rate of inflation over 20 years. In election season, many homeowners cite the size of property taxes as one of the issues they care most about.

Different Cook County agencies should not be fighting with each other. Instead, they should come together to create a transparent system under which anyone in the public can see and understand how property taxes are calculated.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Flight attendants are fed up with unruly passengers, and we don’t blame them
Pain has gone viral due to Twitter chaos. Let’s hope a virtual Band-Aid emerges.
A pilot program to clear snow from sidewalks could show how to make Chicago more walkable in winter
Pilsen residents deserve to breathe easy after latest environmental scare
Latest sobering news on climate change is more reason for cities, states to step up against global warming
Putting an end to dead-end drug arrests is the right move
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Woman killed, teen wounded in South Shore shooting
The woman, 48, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Max Domi’s shot is stopped by Pyotr Kochetkov
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ offensive woes continue in shutout loss to Hurricanes
After the 3-0 defeat Monday, Hawks forwards have now combined to score just one goal in the last four games. Tyler Johnson’s upcoming return from injury could help, though.
By Ben Pope
 
Butler’s Camille Jackson (0) controls the ball during a game against Naperville North last season.
High School Basketball
Monday’s girls high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the state.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago saw its first trace of snow of the season Friday.
News
Snow expected during Tuesday morning commute, meteorologists say
Snowfall of up to an inch an hour is expected to develop over the city between 6 and 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 