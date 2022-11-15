The Salt Shed 2023 indoor schedule: Flaming Lips, the Roots, Iggy Pop and Tove Lo among the lineup

There will be plenty of music in the air — indoors — at The Salt Shed next year as the first wave of the 2023 concert season was announced Tuesday morning.

As part of the 1.5-acre venue complex from 16th on Center, the indoor concert space known as The Shed will make its debut with an eclectic mix of musicmakers including The Flaming Lips, a three-night residency from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, punk master Iggy Pop, a reunited Bikini Kill, Swedish grunge-popster Tove Lo, and The Roots, among others.

The Shed (which follows last summer’s debut of the outdoor Fairgrounds concert space) will feature multi-level grandstand seating, opera boxes, bars and more. The complex is located on the iconic former site of the Morton Salt company at 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Tickets for all The Shed shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at saltshedchicago.com. More shows will be announced at a later date for both The Shed and the Fairgrounds.

The 2023 Salt Shed schedule (first wave):