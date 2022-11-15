The Salt Shed 2023 indoor schedule: Flaming Lips, the Roots, Iggy Pop and Tove Lo among the lineup
The first wave of shows usher in the debut of the complex’s indoor space known as The Shed.
There will be plenty of music in the air — indoors — at The Salt Shed next year as the first wave of the 2023 concert season was announced Tuesday morning.
As part of the 1.5-acre venue complex from 16th on Center, the indoor concert space known as The Shed will make its debut with an eclectic mix of musicmakers including The Flaming Lips, a three-night residency from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, punk master Iggy Pop, a reunited Bikini Kill, Swedish grunge-popster Tove Lo, and The Roots, among others.
The Shed (which follows last summer’s debut of the outdoor Fairgrounds concert space) will feature multi-level grandstand seating, opera boxes, bars and more. The complex is located on the iconic former site of the Morton Salt company at 1357 N. Elston Ave.
Tickets for all The Shed shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at saltshedchicago.com. More shows will be announced at a later date for both The Shed and the Fairgrounds.
The 2023 Salt Shed schedule (first wave):
- Feb. 17 — Tove Lo, with Slayyyter
- Feb. 18 — Big Gigantic
- Feb 24 — Viagra Boys
- Mar. 4 — Elle King, with The Red Clay Strays
- Mar. 10 — Iggy Pop
- Mar. 18 — The Roots
- Apr. 1 — Third Eye Blind
- Apr. 21 — Placebo, with Deap Vally
- Apr. 22 — Bikini Kill
- Apr. 23 — Nils Frahm
- Mar. 3 — Gordo
- May 5 — The Flaming Lips
- May 7 — Fever Ray
- May 11 —The Wood Brothers, with Shovels & Rope
- May 24 — Hippo Campus, with Gus Dapperton
- Jun. 8 — Tyler Childers, with Marcus King & Miles Miller
- Jun. 11-13 — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Jul. 1 — The Hold Steady and The Mountain Goats, with Dillinger Four
- Jul. 22 — First Aid Kit, with The Weather Station
- Oct. 6 — Boy Pablo