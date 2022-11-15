The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 139: Breaking down the preseason Super 25 rankings

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball is back for a new season. 

This episode is all about the preseason Super 25 rankings. We go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

