LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 139: Breaking down the preseason Super 25 rankings
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot.
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball is back for a new season.
This episode is all about the preseason Super 25 rankings. We go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
