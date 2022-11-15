The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021

There have been 632 opioid-related deaths recorded in Chicago through June, health officials said. There were 656 opioid overdose deaths reported in the city through the same period in 2021.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021
cook_county_medical_examiner_e1526654792321.jpg

Health officials are hoping great attention will be paid to the problem of opioid addiction, which they say is treatable and preventable.

Sun-Times file photo

Opioid-related deaths in Chicago this year are on pace to match those in 2021, when a record number of people died from overdoses in the city, health officials say.

There have been 632 opioid-related deaths recorded in Chicago through June this year, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Department of Public Health. There were 656 opioid overdose deaths reported in the city through the same period in 2021.

Last year, 1,428 people died of opioid-related overdoses in Chicago, the highest number ever recorded in the city and a 10% increase from 2020, which saw 1,302 opioid-related deaths.

There were more opioid-related deaths in 2020 and 2021 in Chicago than homicides and traffic crash fatalities combined, the public health agency said, adding that this would also be true in 2022 pending final official data.

Related

“In terms of the amount of attention that this particular public health issue has gotten, we would like to see more attention as a city because opioid-related overdoses are a medical problem that is treatable and largely preventable,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady during a media briefing Tuesday. 

Though most opioid-related emergency responses are concentrated on the West Side, all of Chicago’s communities had an overdose-related EMS call in 2021 and 2022, CDPH said.

To help curb overdose deaths, the health department started dispensing doses of the life-saving drug naloxone from wall-mounted boxes at local libraries. So far, the boxes are available at 51 locations.

The department’s goal is to have everyone carry and know how to administer naloxone, commercially available as Narcan.

The department has also distributed more than 77,000 fentanyl test strips to individuals and organizations citywide since October 2021. Fentanyl is a synthetic drug similar to heroin but 10 times stronger. A large majority of opioid deaths in Chicago this year and last involved fentanyl.

Another important way to reduce harm is to de-stigmatize opioid treatments and increase funding for programs that help those with mental health conditions, which can contribute to the development of a substance use disorder, CDPH said.

Next Up In News
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee
Prosecutors drop another murder case handled by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara
Wicked Town street gang boss, shooter convicted of racketeering conspiracy
Burger Bite: Chicago’s new hot spot for filling up on good eats (and maybe gas for your car, too)
‘Come Home,’ Chicago says, in bid to bring people back to city via program to develop thousands of vacant lots
Field Museum employees seeking to unionize ask head of museum for recognition
The Latest
Taylor Raddysh skates for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game
Raddysh surprisingly ranks second among Hawks forwards with 24 hits this season. He historically hasn’t been known as much of a grinder, but he’s trying to expand his game.
By Ben Pope
 
An employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County who worked at the Daley Center tested positive for the coronavirus, the clerk’s office announced March 26, 2020.
News
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee
The fee now matches that of DuPage, Will and McHenry counties. Some attorneys said they had filed adoptions in the collar counties because it was cheaper.
By David Struett
 
DAVILA_111522_08.JPG
Chicago
Prosecutors drop another murder case handled by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara
Edwin Davila served nearly 25 years in prison for a 1995 shooting he has always claimed he did not commit.
By Andy Grimm
 
Anthony Rizzo will stay with the Yankees.
MLB
Anthony Rizzo agrees to $40 million, 2-year contract with Yankees
Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
An assault rifle the feds say authorities seized from a member of the Wicked Town street gang.
Crime
Wicked Town street gang boss, shooter convicted of racketeering conspiracy
The trial of Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee and Torance “Blackie” Benson stretched across more than nine weeks and repeatedly exposed jurors to evidence of brutal murders.
By Jon Seidel
 