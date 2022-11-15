The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
2 killed as Russian missile strikes in Poland, officials say

Members of the G7 and NATO, gathered in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit, met to discuss a response. Russia denies launching the attack.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Police gather Tuesday in Przewodow, Poland, where a Russian missile strike left two people dead.

Associated Press

A Russian-made missile crossed into Poland on Tuesday, killing two people in an explosion marked as the first Russian strike to ever come down on NATO territory, the Associated Press reported.

Following an attack on Ukraine that caused widespread blackouts, the AP cited a senior U.S. intelligence official, attributing the missile strike in Poland to poor Russian guidance technology.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia fired at least 85 missiles, most of them aimed at Ukraine’s power facilities.

Zelenskyy told the AP that the stray missile was proof that “terror is not limited by our state borders.”

The Ukrainian president further warned that more strikes were imminent and urged people to seek shelter.

Despite Polish government officials confirming the Russian missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind any attacks near the Ukrainian-Polish border, the AP said.

After hearing about the strike, President Joe Biden, in Bali for the Group of 20 Summit, called for an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders Wednesday morning, the AP said.

Biden then took to Twitter to express his “deep condolences” for the death of two Polish citizens.

He offered “full support for Poland’s investigation of the explosion,” and reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad commitment to NATO.”

Bogdan Pukszta, executive director of the Polish American Chamber of Commerce in Chicago, said he was appalled but not shocked to hear the news of the strike.

“You can expect anything from” Russia, Pukszta said.

“We’re just hoping that both Poland and NATO are prepared to respond to something like this.”

News
Workers’ rights amendment wins place in Illinois Constitution
One week after the election, the Associated Press on Tuesday reported that the workers’ rights amendment was approved by more than 50% of all votes cast last week — securing its passage.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Crime
Jewish graves desecrated with swastikas spark anger, disgust — and pity for one with ‘this much hate in their heart’
Alan Friedlander said he recognized the family names on some of the defaced headstones. “The point that struck me was that if they knew the person who did this, they would have tried to help them,” he said after checking on his parents’ graves. “There’s a lot of anger, a little bit of worry, but mostly feeling sorry for how dark that person’s heart has to be to do that.”
By Mitchell Armentrout and Sophie Sherry
 
News
300-year-old oak tree at Lincoln Park Zoo will be removed in 2023
The tree, which predates the City of Chicago’s founding in 1837, has been a part of the zoo’s natural landscape since its beginnings.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
News
Man struck, hurt by falling window in River North
The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him. He was treated and released.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Chicago
Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021
There have been 632 opioid-related deaths recorded in Chicago through June, health officials said. There were 656 opioid overdose deaths reported in the city through the same period in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 