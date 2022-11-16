The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Theater Holiday Guide 2022 Entertainment and Culture

Steppenwolf’s ‘Bald Sisters’ recalls Cambodian genocide with resilience, humor

In his world premiere play, writer Vichet Chum honors family members who survived the Pol Pot regime.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Steppenwolf’s ‘Bald Sisters’ recalls Cambodian genocide with resilience, humor
Playwright Vichet Chum (pictured at Steppenwolf Theatre) is the child of Cambodian refugees and writes about the aftermath of the country’s genocide in his world-premiere play “Bald Sisters.”

Playwright Vichet Chum (pictured at Steppenwolf Theatre) is the child of Cambodian refugees and writes about the aftermath of the country’s genocide in his world-premiere play “Bald Sisters.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

By the time Vichet Chum was born, the Cambodian genocide his parents fled in the 1970s had killed more than a quarter of their homeland’s population. The generational aftermath faced by survivors of Cambodian dictator Pol Pot’s deadly regime looms large in Chum’s “Bald Sisters,” which makes its world premiere in December at the Steppenwolf Theatre.

The Texas-born, New York-based, 36-year-old Cambodian-American playwright’s family drama has roots in Chum’s own family history, and that of the country many of his relatives were forced to leave. 

“My entire family is survivors of the Cambodian genocide,” Chum said. “They were fragmented in labor camps. Reunited in refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines.”

Untitled

‘Bald Sisters’

When: Dec. 1 - Jan. 15

Where: Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted

Tickets: $20 - $84

Info: steppenwolf.org

Chum’s parents came to the United States in the early 1980s, refugees from the Khmer Rouge dictator Pol Pot’s brutal attempt to turn Cambodia into an agrarian utopia. During that attempt, roughly between 1975 and 1979, somewhere between 1.5 and 3 million Cambodians died under the Khmer Rouge regime. Intellectuals — students, professors and artists — were among the first targeted for rural labor camps, or worse. Chum’s parents had been students. 

“That our family was reunited at all, that’s a miraculous thing to me. I’ve always had the idea of writing a play about the Cambodian women in life. My mother. My aunt. My cousins.”

“Bald Sisters” centers on two first-generation Cambodian-American sisters and their mother, a survivor of the genocide. Ma (Wai Ching Ho) dies early on, but not before establishing herself as a matriarchal powerhouse of formidable, mordant wit — something she highlights throughout as the time frame sometimes shifts to flashback. 

It falls to Ma’s daughters Him (Jennifer Lim) and Sophea (Francesca Fernandez McKenzie) to figure out what to do with the body. Him, who Chum describes as “aggressively assimilated,” favors the Western traditions of funeral plots and caskets. Sophea wants a cremation. Both sisters are bald, but for profoundly different reasons. 

merlin_109275402.jpg

Francesca Fernandez McKenzie (left) and Jennifer Lim play siblings at odds over the arrangements for their late mother’s body in “Bald Sisters.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Their discussion about what to do with Ma is superheated by history, which Ma herself describes in specific, harrowing and sometimes incongruously funny detail. 

“That’s something that always struck me about the women in my family. They have fierce, fierce senses of humor — but if you were to crack open their stories you would go. ‘How can this person in front of me still be alive?’ ” Chum said. 

“The tragedy is fundamental. But I’m interested in getting us beyond the tragedy or just surviving. I want to show that we can thrive and possess a sense of humor. I wanted to take the baton and move the narrative about Cambodia forward.

“The sisters are essentially derived from my cousins, including one that was born in a refugee camp. I think about legacy a lot, what we inherit and what we do with it, especially when it’s a legacy like this: tragedy and survival.”

merlin_109275392.jpg

Jesca Prudencio (center) is directing “Bald Sisters,” starring Francesca Fernandez McKenzie (from left), Wai Ching Ho and Jennifer Lim, and written by Vichet Chum, at the Steppenwolf Theatre.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In “Bald Sisters,” the titular siblings cope in part through religion: Him is a devout Southern Baptist married to a pastor (played by Coburn Goss), Sophea as a Theravada Buddhist. 

“I went to the Southern Baptist Church and practiced Theravada Buddhism growing up,” Chum said. “I’ve always been interested in how those worlds crash into each other, and sometimes mirror each other. When it comes right down to it, they’re both about trying to figure out how to love one another.”

Chum grew up in Carrollton, Texas. As a kid, he and his brother commandeered the family camcorder in order to create DIY public service announcements. “We’d try to replicate whatever we were consuming on TV. I remember we made up one for a charter hospital. We were always kind of concocting stories for ourselves,” Chum said. 

As an undergrad at Indiana’s University of Evansville, Chum studied performance, but by the time he landed in grad school at Brown Trinity, writing had taken the lead in his ambitions. Landing at Steppenwolf for “Bald Sisters” is at once a dream and a responsibility, he said.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive,” he said of the theater. “At the same time, when we were casting I was hyper-aware of the fact that there are no Asian-American actors in Steppenwolf’s ensemble — not that there aren’t any in the ensemble, but there’s no actors. It shows you how disproportionate these opportunities are. And it’s challenging. I am one in a very small number of Cambodian American theater artists getting this kind of platform. It’s a milestone and responsibility.” 

Next Up In Theater
Rossini’s comic ‘Le Comte Ory’ a triumph at Lyric Opera of Chicago
TimeLine’s scorching ‘Trouble in Mind’ takes on backstage indignities with wry wit
Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
With its first ‘Don Carlos’ production, Lyric Opera soars to heights seldom seen
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Nov. 10-16
Lena Horne Theatre becomes first Broadway venue named after a Black woman
The Latest
A judge has dismissed former kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
NFL
Court dismisses lawsuit from former Jaguars kicker
Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
By Mark Long | Associated Press
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
The advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted a pair of photos showing a mayoral SUV parked in the North Avenue bike lane outside Roeser’s Bakery and the mayor waiting in line inside.
By Fran Spielman
 
A vaper smokes an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine in 2019.
Columnists
Bans on flavored vaping products could send vapers back to smoking tobacco
Supporters of California’s ban were so focused on portraying themselves as righteous protectors of children that they did not even acknowledge this danger.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Shane Jason Woods
Metro/State
Downstate man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash that killed Skokie woman
Lauren Wegner, 35, died in the Nov. 8 crash that has led to the new charges against Shane Woods. The Illinois State Police say two others, a 61-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Granite City, were injured in the four-vehicle crash, as was Woods.
By Jon Seidel
 
This image shows the entrance to a proposed underground warehouse and commercial space. The developer is trying to convince Southeast Side residents that the project will brings jobs and other community benefits.
Environment
Ozingas still trying to sway Southeast Siders on massive underground warehouse
The family that owns the namesake cement company has spent almost two years trying to sell the idea of a 6 million-square-foot space under former steel mill land.
By Brett Chase
 