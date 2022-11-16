Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall

A security guard was wounded in a shooting inside a Calumet City mall Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after noon at the River Oaks Center, 96 River Oaks Center Dr, according to Calumet City police spokesman Sean Howard.

The guard was transported to a hospital, but Howard did not have his condition.

Another person was injured in the attack but not by gunfire, Howard said.

The mall has been an “ongoing problem for the city,” according to Howard. “We're not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns,” he said.

The city has been having conversations with mall management, and Howard expects their talks will intensify following the latest shooting.

