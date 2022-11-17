2 teens fatally shot in Roseland on Far South Side

Two teenagers were fatally shot Thursday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The boys, both between 15 and 18 years old, were found just before 7 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.
One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The other boy was struck in the neck and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Though it’s often referred to simply as acid reflux, GERD is more severe.
From an ‘Emily in Paris’ cookbook, to Africa’s impact on global style, to the British royals in Vogue, books make great holiday gifts
There’s always a great selection around the holidays for a range of ages and interests.
The robberies occurred in the 4800 block of West Ainslie Street and in the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.
A man and women were traveling north in the 8100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, police said.
Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue.