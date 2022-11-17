The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Food and Restaurants Taste

Taco Bell 7-Layer Nacho Fries join the Enchirito on menu

The fast food chain continues to beef up its menu, for a limited time only.

By  Mike Snider | USA Today
   
Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Nacho Fries are made with the restaurant’s nacho fries, beef, black beans, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, chipotle sauce and guacamole.&nbsp;

Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Nacho Fries are made with the restaurant’s nacho fries, beef, black beans, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, chipotle sauce and guacamole. A vegan version is also available.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell isn’t done beefing up its menu — for a limited time at least.

The fast-food chain had already announced the return of the beefy Enchirito, available now through Nov. 30 across the U.S. Another new limited menu item available is the 7-Layer Nacho Fries ($3.99). 

Made with the restaurant’s Nacho Fries, which returned to the menu last month, the dish also includes beef, black beans, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, creamy chipotle sauce, and guacamole. You can order a vegan version of the dish and you can also order the ingredients served as a burrito ($3.49).

Nacho Fries remain available à la carte — also for a limited time nationwide — for $1.79 or in a $5.49 Nacho Fries Box with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, taco and medium drink. Nacho Fries also come in in a $7.99 Deluxe Cravings Box with a Steak Chalupa, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink.

The Enchirito ($3.79), which is a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions covered with red sauce and cheese, will be available until Nov. 30 (order on the Taco Bell app or in-restaurant kiosks). Originally introduced in 1970 and removed from the menu in 2013, the Enchirito was chosen as a returning menu item by customers on the Taco Bell app last month.

In Sacramento, California, Taco Bell fans can also sample another new menu item for a limited time: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries ($3.49), with fries topped with grilled marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce. Jalapeños are optional.

