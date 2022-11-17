The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright honored as outstanding business leader by YWCA Chicago

The YWCA honors Nykia Wright of the Chicago Sun-Times, Natalie Moore of WBEZ and Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health for their efforts to empower women, fight racism, build community.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Nykia Wright.

Nykia Wright, CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, was recognized as an outstanding community leader by YWCA Metropolitan Chicago at its 50th Annual Leader Luncheon on Thursday.

Wright received the Outstanding Leader in Business award at the luncheon, which recognizes women who align themselves with the organization’s mission of empowering women and eliminating racism.

The other winners are WBEZ journalist Natalie Moore for Outstanding Leader in Racial Justice; and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for Outstanding Leader in Health Equity. The company Discover was honored for Corporate Social Innovation.

“This year’s honorees also contribute to healthier, wealthier, stronger, and more resilient communities through their approaches to business, journalism, public health and corporate social responsibility,” YWCA officials said in a statement announcing the winners.

The YWCA offers dozens of programs promoting child care, fighting child abuse and encouraging more inclusive workplaces. The luncheon also serves as a fundraising event for the organization.

