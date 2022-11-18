The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Holiday Guide 2022 Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Holiday things to do in Chicago: Myriad spins on ‘The Nutcracker’ arriving on area stages

From art deco to hip-hop to an immersive experience, “The Nutcracker” remains a holiday dance favorite.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
“The Immersive Nutcracker” rings in the holiday season at Germania Place.

Provided

“The Nutcracker”

“The Immersive Nutcracker — A Winter Miracle”: Lighthouse Immersive presents a 30-minute immersive experience that introduces young children to the classic holiday story. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Place, $29.99; immersive-nutcracker.com

“The Nutcracker:” Art on theMART presents scenes from The Joffrey Ballet’s staging projected on the riverside facade of theMART to the accompaniment of Tchaikovsky’s score. Nov. 19-Dec. 30. Best viewed from Wacker between Wells and Franklin, free; artonthemart.com

The Hyde Park School of Dance combines ballet, modern, and hip-hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”

Marc Monaghan

“The Nutcracker”: Celebrate the holiday season with Ballet Chicago’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 9-18. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport, $19-$59; athenaeumcenter.org

“The Nutcracker”: Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s staging of the classic ballet. Nov. 27. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $22.50-$40.50; rialtosquare.com

“The Nut Tapper: Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin’s annual staging of the holiday classic recreated with rhythms of tap, Spanish flamenco and Mexican zapateado. Dec. 1. Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $20; oldtownschool.org

“The Buttcracker — A Nutcracker Burlesque” arrives at the Greenhouset Theater on Dec. 1.

Peter Serocki

“The Buttcracker — A Nutcracker Burlesque”: The best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainers present a saucy, alternative, adult retelling of the holiday classic. Dec. 1-31. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $30-$100; greenhousetheater.org

“The Nutcracker”: The Joffrey Ballet presents Christopher Wheeldon’s reimagining of the holiday classic which sets the tale on Christmas Eve, 1892, months before the opening of the 1893 World’s Fair. Dec. 3-27. Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $36+; joffrey.org

“The Nutcracker”: Ruth Page Civic Ballet performs Page’s iconic staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 3-4. Northeastern Illinois University, 3701W. Bryn Mawr, $10-$40; neiu.edu/tickets. Dec. 17. James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington, Grayslake, $15-$25; jlcenter.clcillinois.edu

“The Art Deco Nutcracker”: Set in 1920s America, this is A&A Ballet’s fresh take on the holiday favorite. Dec. 3. Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport, $25-$55; athenaeumcenter.org

Temur_Suluashvili_and_Jose__Pablo_Castro_Cuevas_Photo_by_Todd_Rosenberg.jpeg

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 —, Temur Suluashvili and José Pablo Castro Cuevas. Joffrey Ballet “The Nutcracker” _Photo by Todd Rosenberg

© Todd Rosenberg 2021

“The Nutcracker”: Follow Clara through her magical world via Ballet Legere’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 3-4. Dominican University, Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division, River Forest, $25+; balletlegere.org

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”: An international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, perform the holiday classic. Dec. 4. Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, $29+; rosemont.com

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by Hyde Park School of Dance, more than 175 dancers perform in this version of the classic that features ballet, modern dance and hip-hop. Dec. 9-11. Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, 1131 E. 57th, $13-$44, children 5 and under free; hydeparkdance.org

A&amp;A’s “Art Deco Nutcracker” will be presented at the Athenateum Center.

Courtesy A&A Ballet

“Duke It Out! Nutcracker”: The holiday favorite pairs Tchaikovsky’s classical score with the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn version. Dec. 10. The Music Institute of Chicago and Dance Chicago at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston, $10; nicholsconcerthall.org

“The Nutcracker”: Salt Creek Ballet’s staging of the holiday classic features more than 50 dancer including guest artists with live accompaniment by the New Philharmonic. Dec. 17-18. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $36, $46; atthemac.org

“The Magic of The Nutcracker”: Dancenter North’s staging of the holiday classic. Dec. 21-22. Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan, $18-$40; geneseetheatre.com. Dec. 10-11. Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park, Libertyville, $17-$30; dancenter-north.com

More dance

“Sleeping Beauty”: The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performs Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet inspired by the classic fairy tale. Nov. 22. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet, $48-$88; visit rialtosquare.com

“Mary, A Holiday Dansical”: Black Girls Dance presents a modern twist on the traditional “Black Nativity” told through ballet, hip hop, tap and contemporary dance. Dec. 18. Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th, $40; blackgirlsdance.org

