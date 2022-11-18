The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Rebecca LaFlure draws the cartoon character Arthur with sidewalk chalk near a bus stop on West Montrose Avenue near North Lincoln Avenue near her home on the North Side, Friday, Nov. 11. LaFlure, who lost four fingers in a car crash 15 years ago, has been making sidewalk chalk art in and around her neighborhood since the start of the pandemic and posts photos of the pieces on Instagram with the account @chalkofthetown312.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: Our 18 best photos from the last week

The chalk of the town, tasty-looking local dishes and more highlight our best photos from the past week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Alan Friedlander, a former member of the congregation with a family member buried in the cemetery, walks through the vandalized headstones at the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Grilled sourdough crostini with honey whipped feta, roasted butternut squash, toasted ricotta salata and maple syrup by executive chef John Boudouvas at Nonnina at 340 N. Clark St. on the North Side, Thursday, Oct. 20.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after a man and woman were both shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street on the Lower West Side, Monday, Nov. 14.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Måneskin performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on the North Side, Thursday night, Nov. 17.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd, from the Illinois Army National Guard, talks with veterans and guests after delivering the keynote address at the city’s annual Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field, Friday, Nov. 11.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

A pedestrian wearing a coat walks along West 18th Street in Pilsen as the first measurable snow fall this season was recorded in Chicago and the suburbs, Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Edwin Davila talks to reporters with his son, Edward Jr., after a hearing at which prosecutors overturned his conviction for a 1995 murder based on alleged misconduct by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara, Tuesday, Nov. 15. Davila was released in 2020 after serving his full prison term of nearly 25 years.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The “Buenos Dias Burger” at Burger Bite, inside a Shell station at 1500 W. Devon in Rogers Park, is topped with a sunny side-up egg, bacon, American cheese, hash browns and chipotle mayo, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Shefket Chapadjiev, 84, a multi-millionaire from Bulgaria who got a refund for paying Virgin Galactic over $175,000 in 2007 to fly to space, looks up at the sky outside his home in Elk Grove Village, Wednesday, Nov. 9. Chapadjiev, who has been waiting for more than a decade to go to space, said he wants to take the trip because he has been around the world, but has grown tired of waiting and does not think he will be healthy enough when the time comes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 gets tackled by Detroit Lions linebackers Julian Okwara #99 during the first quarter at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 13.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Evelyn and Bill Wegner sit together in their Skokie home and hold a photo of their 35-year-old daughter Lauren Wegner, who was killed last week in a crash with wrong-way driver Shane Jason Woods on I-55, Wednesday evening, Nov. 16. Woods, one of 33 known Illinois residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the crash after his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.177%, or more than twice the legal limit.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

First Lady Jill Biden discusses apprenticeship opportunities in high school and at the community college level to kick off Apprenticeship Week at the AON Center in the Loop, Monday, Nov. 14.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Yasmin Gutierrez, partner and executive pastry chef at Beatrix at 519 N. Clark St., holds spicy Mexican chocolate cookies with milk chocolate and cayenne inside the River North restaurant, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

One-time TV pitchman and fraudster Kevin Trudeau walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a hearing, Thursday, Nov. 17. Trudeau served eight years in prison for a contempt conviction and was released in January.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after a 29-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a McDonalds on West 95th Street and South Lafayette Avenue on the South Side, Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Hockey players and other students walk out of St. Ignatius College Prep at the end of the school day, Monday evening, Nov. 14. Saturday evening, 16 students were injured when a semitruck crashed into the school’s junior varsity Wolfpack team’s bus, as the team returned to a hotel from dinner in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend, Indiana.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Araceli Flores, 52, buys several milk cartons at 50% off at Whole Foods at 832 W. 63rd St. in Englewood, Friday, Nov. 11. The Englewood branch is closing its doors on Sunday and is having a 50% storewide sale, except for alcohol which is 30% off.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

