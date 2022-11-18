The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
High school basketball: The area’s top 50 players

This season’s players to watch.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen (11) shoots the ball during the game against Taft.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Guards

Player, team, height, year

Niko Abusara, Benet, 6-4, Sr.

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, 6-0, Sr.

Richard Barron, St. Ignatius, 6-5, Sr.

Melvin Bell, St. Rita, 6-3, So.

Matas Castillo, Lemont, 6-0, Sr.

Rokas Castillo, Lemont, 6-0, Sr.

Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows, 6-6, Sr.

Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North, 6-3, Sr.

Jakeem Cole, Perspectives-Leadership, 6-1, Sr.

Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook, 6-0, Sr.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, Sr.

Dalen Davis, Young, 5-11, Sr.

Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West, 6-1, So.

Jeremy Fears, Jr., Joliet West, 6-1, Sr.

Jake Fiegen, New Trier, 6-3, Sr.

Isaiah Green, Kenwood, 6-0, Jr.

Jalen Griffith, Simeon, 5-11, Sr. 

Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Jr.

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, 5-9, Sr.

Nojus Indrusaitis, St. Rita, 6-6, Jr.

Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South, 6-1, Sr.

Sam Lewis, Simeon, 6-5, Sr.

Josh Pickett, West Aurora, 6-4, Jr.

Marcus Pigram, Young, 6-3, Sr.

Vincent Rainey, Thornton, 5-11, Sr.

Shaheed Solebo, Young, 6-4, Jr.

Kaiden Space, Simeon, 6-1, Sr.

James Stevenson Jr., Momence, 6-6, Sr.

Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, 6-6 Sr.

Forwards

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-5, Jr.

Jeremy Harrington, Curie, 6-5, Sr.

Daniel Johnson, Young, 6-6, Sr.

Morez Johnson, St. Rita, 6-9, Jr.

Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic, 6-5, Sr.

Jackson Kotecki, St. Ignatius, 6-8, Sr.

Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, 6-6, Sr.

Antonio Munoz, Young, 6-4, Sr.

Chikasi Ofoma, Curie, 6-6, Sr.

Niklas Polonowski, Lyons, 6-6, Sr.

Chris Riddle, Kenwood, 6-5, Jr.

Calvin Robins, Kenwood, 6-5, Jr.

Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, 6-8, Sr.

Centers

Prince Adams, Evanston, 6-7, Sr.

Darrion Baker, Hillcrest, 6-9, Sr.

James Brown, St. Rita, 6-9, Jr.

Evan Jackson, De La Salle, 6-7, Sr.

Mark Nikolich-Wilson, Rolling Meadows, 6-7, Sr.

Miles Rubin, Simeon, 6-9, Sr.

Wes Rubin, Simeon, 6-9, Sr.

