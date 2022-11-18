High school basketball: The area’s top 50 players

Guards
Player, team, height, year
Niko Abusara, Benet, 6-4, Sr.
Darrin Ames, Kenwood, 6-0, Sr.
Richard Barron, St. Ignatius, 6-5, Sr.
Melvin Bell, St. Rita, 6-3, So.
Matas Castillo, Lemont, 6-0, Sr.
Rokas Castillo, Lemont, 6-0, Sr.
Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows, 6-6, Sr.
Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North, 6-3, Sr.
Jakeem Cole, Perspectives-Leadership, 6-1, Sr.
Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook, 6-0, Sr.
DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, Sr.
Dalen Davis, Young, 5-11, Sr.
Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West, 6-1, So.
Jeremy Fears, Jr., Joliet West, 6-1, Sr.
Jake Fiegen, New Trier, 6-3, Sr.
Isaiah Green, Kenwood, 6-0, Jr.
Jalen Griffith, Simeon, 5-11, Sr.
Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Jr.
Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, 5-9, Sr.
Nojus Indrusaitis, St. Rita, 6-6, Jr.
Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South, 6-1, Sr.
Sam Lewis, Simeon, 6-5, Sr.
Josh Pickett, West Aurora, 6-4, Jr.
Marcus Pigram, Young, 6-3, Sr.
Vincent Rainey, Thornton, 5-11, Sr.
Shaheed Solebo, Young, 6-4, Jr.
Kaiden Space, Simeon, 6-1, Sr.
James Stevenson Jr., Momence, 6-6, Sr.
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, 6-6 Sr.
Forwards
Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-5, Jr.
Jeremy Harrington, Curie, 6-5, Sr.
Daniel Johnson, Young, 6-6, Sr.
Morez Johnson, St. Rita, 6-9, Jr.
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic, 6-5, Sr.
Jackson Kotecki, St. Ignatius, 6-8, Sr.
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, 6-6, Sr.
Antonio Munoz, Young, 6-4, Sr.
Chikasi Ofoma, Curie, 6-6, Sr.
Niklas Polonowski, Lyons, 6-6, Sr.
Chris Riddle, Kenwood, 6-5, Jr.
Calvin Robins, Kenwood, 6-5, Jr.
Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, 6-8, Sr.
Centers
Prince Adams, Evanston, 6-7, Sr.
Darrion Baker, Hillcrest, 6-9, Sr.
James Brown, St. Rita, 6-9, Jr.
Evan Jackson, De La Salle, 6-7, Sr.
Mark Nikolich-Wilson, Rolling Meadows, 6-7, Sr.
Miles Rubin, Simeon, 6-9, Sr.
Wes Rubin, Simeon, 6-9, Sr.