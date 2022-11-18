The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Chicago’s official Christmas tree was officially illuminated Friday evening in Millennium Park.&nbsp;

Chicago’s official Christmas tree was officially illuminated Friday evening in Millennium Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Photography Entertainment and Culture

Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting and ice skating in Millennium Park: PHOTOS

The holiday season has arrived in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting and ice skating in Millennium Park: PHOTOS
SHARE Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting and ice skating in Millennium Park: PHOTOS

The holiday spirit has officially descended on Chicago.

The Millennium Parks skating rink officially opened Friday morning, beckoning one and all to enjoy their beloved outdoor winter pastime amid some frightfully cold weather on this day.

The rink will be open through March 2023 (weather permitting). Skating is free, but you must obtain tickets online ahead of your arrival, and free lessons are available from 9 to 10 a.m. weekends and select other dates (online reservations are required). Limited walk-up reservations may be available based on overall rink capacity. Hours, fees ($10-$20 for on-site skate rentals) and more info can be found at millenniumparkfoundation.org.

A massive star tops the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night.&nbsp;

A massive star tops the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-TImes

And Friday night, the city’s official Christmas tree (the 109th) was lit not too many steps away from the ice rink. The tree, a 55-foot Colorado spruce, was donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove. The fully decorated and illuminated tree will be on display through Jan. 9, 2023 near Michigan Avenue at Washington. Entrances to the park/tree area are located on Monroe Street (through the South Promenade) as well as Madison Street (at Michigan) and Randolph Street.

The Millennium Park ice skating rink glistens in the shadow of the city’s Christmas tree Friday night.

The Millennium Park ice skating rink glistens in the shadow of the city’s Christmas tree Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Erin Atz (right), 25, and Laurel Cross, 24, ice skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Erin Atz (right), 25, and Laurel Cross, 24, ice skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands of attendees take to their cell phones to capture the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night.

Thousands of attendees take to their cell phones to capture the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak La Riviere/Sun-Times

Laurel Cross, 24, ice skates on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laurel Cross, 24, ice skates on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

People skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fireworks illuminate the night sky in Chicago as the city’s official Christmas tree is lit in Millennium Park.&nbsp;

Fireworks illuminate the night sky in Chicago as the city’s official Christmas tree is lit in Millennium Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An ice skater laughs while falling on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

An ice skater laughs while falling on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nayelli Gonzalez (right), 10, and Jose Gonzalez (center), 12, hold on to skate trainers that look like penguins as Zaide Gonzalez, 40, holds the railing while ice skating on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Nayelli Gonzalez (right), 10, and Jose Gonzalez (center), 12, hold on to skate trainers that look like penguins as Zaide Gonzalez, 40, holds the railing while ice skating on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago
The annual Christkindlmarket opens at Daley Plaza, offering an array of holiday goods and treats
News
Ald. Carrie Austin’s lawyers seek to halt her prosecution over medical issues, say the court should not ‘risk the loss of a life’
Education
Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala to retire
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Adam Engel (left) and Danny Mendick were not tendered contracts by the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick
“We appreciate all that Adam and Danny did for our organization in 2022 and during prior seasons,” GM Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_109684123.jpg
Soccer
World Cup Watch: A guide to local bars with strong international soccer reputations
A few pubs in Chicago have earned a special reputation as hubs for international soccer, and while some can draw large crowds from specific countries, all are destinations for international soccer fans alike.
By Ambar Colón and Annie Costabile
 
Ben Dow as Buddy the Elf (center) and the company of “Elf — The Musical” at the Drury Lane Theatre.&nbsp;
Theater
Ho, ho, no: ‘Elf — The Musical’ suffers from a serious lack of Christmas magic
The movie “Elf” is a 90-minute charmer. The stage musical, now playing at Drury Lane, is a bloated, two-and-a-half-hour slog that’s all sparkle and no substance.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A photo of David Montgomery running through tacklers against the Lions.
Bears
Bears RB David Montgomery takes center stage in backfield — with high stakes
With Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, Montgomery should get the clear majority of the carries over rookie Trestan Ebner. What he does with that opportunity will be a big factor in his upcoming free agency.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Columnists
Pritzker’s latest fiscal plans go ‘under review’ by Dem leaders
If legislators and others want to spend more on long-term programs or to buttress existing programs, they have to either increase revenues or reduce other spending or both.
By Rich Miller
 