Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting and ice skating in Millennium Park: PHOTOS

The holiday spirit has officially descended on Chicago.

The Millennium Parks skating rink officially opened Friday morning, beckoning one and all to enjoy their beloved outdoor winter pastime amid some frightfully cold weather on this day.

The rink will be open through March 2023 (weather permitting). Skating is free, but you must obtain tickets online ahead of your arrival, and free lessons are available from 9 to 10 a.m. weekends and select other dates (online reservations are required). Limited walk-up reservations may be available based on overall rink capacity. Hours, fees ($10-$20 for on-site skate rentals) and more info can be found at millenniumparkfoundation.org.

A massive star tops the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-TImes

And Friday night, the city’s official Christmas tree (the 109th) was lit not too many steps away from the ice rink. The tree, a 55-foot Colorado spruce, was donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove. The fully decorated and illuminated tree will be on display through Jan. 9, 2023 near Michigan Avenue at Washington. Entrances to the park/tree area are located on Monroe Street (through the South Promenade) as well as Madison Street (at Michigan) and Randolph Street.

The Millennium Park ice skating rink glistens in the shadow of the city’s Christmas tree Friday night. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Erin Atz (right), 25, and Laurel Cross, 24, ice skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands of attendees take to their cell phones to capture the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night. Tyler Pasciak La Riviere/Sun-Times

Laurel Cross, 24, ice skates on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People skate on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fireworks illuminate the night sky in Chicago as the city’s official Christmas tree is lit in Millennium Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An ice skater laughs while falling on the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park in the Loop, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times