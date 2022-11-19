The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s girls high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the state.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Saturday’s girls high school basketball scores
A Benet basketball.

A Benet basketball.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

ALAH 51, Casey-Westfield 30

Amboy 39, Oregon 23

Amundsen 42, Regina 40

Andrew 42, Kankakee 33

West Aurora 62, Morton 24

Barrington 67, Maine South 63

Limestone 68, Eisenhower 38

Buffalo Grove 44, Grayslake Central 40

Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 38

Calumet Christian, Ind. 41, Alden-Hebron 40

Resurrection 56, Hope Academy 12

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Milford 25

Deerfield 63, Schaumburg 39

Dupo 34, Marissa/Coulterville 29

Fieldcrest 65, Seneca 42

Havana 40, Macomb 30

Herrin 52, Carbondale 43

Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31

Hinsdale South 56, Stagg 48

Hyde Park 78, Rickover Naval 25

Illini West (Carthage) 47, Rock Island Alleman 32

Jacksonville Routt 42, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 35

Jacksonville Routt 44, Liberty 24

Lake Zurich 48, Sycamore 45

Lanark Eastland 49, Forreston 35

Larkin 50, Belvidere North 38

Lincoln-Way West 71, Joliet West 68

Loyola 44, Stevenson 42

Lyons 47, Conant 21

Macomb 47, Rock Island Alleman 44

McGivney 49, Columbia 32

Monmouth-Roseville 70, Biggsville West Central 39

Morris 33, Reed-Custer 29

Mt. Pulaski 43, Clinton 23

Nazareth 61, Neuqua Valley 29

New Trier 40, Fenwick 23

Niles West 46, L.F. Academy 39

Normal 54, Normal West 32

Northside 51, Walther Christian 30

O’Fallon 44, Young 43

O’Fallon 64, Decatur MacArthur 35

Oregon 42, Mendota 21

Ottawa 63, East Peoria 23

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 44, Eureka 37

Pana 65, Okaw Valley 22

Peoria Notre Dame 72, Fairbury Prairie Central 27

Peotone 46, Crete-Monee 35

Pleasant Plains 39, Illini West (Carthage) 25

Quad Cities 40, Trinity 28

Rochester 46, Mt. Zion 37

Rockford Boylan 56, Dundee-Crown 21

Rockford Guilford 56, Naperville Central 51

Roxana 40, Metro-East Lutheran 24

Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, Quincy 22

Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Peoria Manual 35

St. Francis 71, Oak Park 38

St. Laurence 62, TF North 27

Stillman Valley 53, Winnebago 48

Taft 46, Round Lake 33

Taylorville 66, Jacksonville 33

Tri-County 64, Westville 26

Valmeyer 45, Madison 27

Vandalia 59, Pawnee 22

Vashon, Mo. 90, Lanphier 15

Waterloo 51, Althoff 36

Waubonsie Valley 91, Oswego 25

West Chicago 45, Rockford East 37

West Prairie 45, Beardstown 41

Westinghouse 62, Maria 3

Young 61, Edwardsville 30

Willows 47, Harvard 10

Dundee Crown Tournament

Huntley 55, St. Viator 40

Galesburg Shootout

Galesburg 51, Chatham Glenwood 45

Mundelein Tournament

Glenbrook South 62, Grayslake North 36

Paris Tournament

Terre Haute North, Ind. 57, Champaign Central 47

Championship

Paris 43, Terre Haute North, Ind. 33

Taylorville Tournament

Rochester 58, Hillsboro 41

Next Up In High School Sports
Brogan Amherdt’s 29-yard FG sends Prairie Ridge to Class 6A state title game
IHSA state football playoff scores
Friday’s girls basketball scores
High school basketball schedule: Nov. 21 to Nov. 27
Seven of the area’s most improved high school basketball teams
High school basketball: The area’s top 50 players
The Latest
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.
Technology
Citing Twitter poll, Musk says he will restore Trump’s account
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted.
By Alex Veiga | AP
 
Illinois v Michigan
College Sports
Illinois hurting, ‘pissed’ after loss to Michigan? It comes with the territory of being pretty good
Even though the Illini have dropped three in a row, they’ve had as many games worth talking about as any Big Ten team in 2022.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Prairie Ridge’s Brogan Amherdt (82) kicks the game-winning field goal out of the hold of Tyler Vasey (7).
High School Football
Brogan Amherdt’s 29-yard FG sends Prairie Ridge to Class 6A state title game
Brogan Amherdt entered Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinal game against St. Ignatius having never attempted a field goal.
By Michael O’Brien
 
APTOPIX_Northwestern_Purdue_Football.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern falls to Purdue, which stays in Big Ten title chase
A win next week at rival Indiana, coupled with an Iowa loss, sends the Boilermakers to Indianapolis for championship weekend.
By Michael Marot | The Associated Press
 
1442812297.jpg
College Sports
Illinois can’t hold on, falls to No. 3 Michigan on late field goal
The Wolverines played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 