Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making big decisions from 6 a.m. 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Relations with others will improve today! In fact, your dealings with friends and members of groups will be positive and very interactive, perhaps including a physical, athletic competition. However, as the day progresses, you will be happy to seek some solitude.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This morning, you are noticed because you have something to say and you won’t hesitate to do so. Later in the day, you’ll be happier mixing with others — friends as well as members of groups — so that you can fit in. Oh happy day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert this morning and early afternoon when it comes to legal matters or making travel plans. Later in the day, you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be strong if you have to defend your best interests in financial matters or a difference in values, especially this morning. Later in the day, travel, if possible, because you want to explore your world and do something different!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This morning, you will have to be cooperative and conciliatory with partners and close friends. Later in the day, focus on finances, inheritances, bills, debt and insurance issues. (You’re keen to improve your home now, which costs money.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Postpone important decisions that are work-related, or, perhaps, related to your health this morning, even though they might be an issue. Later in the day, be ready to cooperate with others and go more than halfway. Sometimes you have to go along to get along. This is one of those days.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a very creative morning for those of you who work in the arts or the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You might also enjoy playful activities with children. Later in the day, you will decide to get busy and organized at work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This morning you might want to relax and take it easy at home. Very likely, you will have a slow start to your day. Sometimes you need that second cup of coffee and a chance to stare into the abyss, wondering “What’s it all about, Alfie?” Enjoy a playful, creative afternoon!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be in a contemplative mood this morning; nevertheless, this is a poor time to make important decisions. Just contemplate your options. By the afternoon, you will know what to do, especially because you might have a serious discussion with a female family relative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Postpone important financial decisions or shopping until after 2 p.m. Chicago time. Later, short trips, conversations with others and a chance to learn something new will intrigue you. Do something that is novel, different or thought-provoking.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This morning, the moon is in your sign; nevertheless until 2 p.m. Chicago time, it’s a time of fuzzy thinking for you. Therefore, avoid important decisions even though you feel tempted to do so. Wait until later in the day, especially to shop or make financial choices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today after 2 p.m. Chicago time, it’s all systems go for you because the moon will be in your sign! For two days every month, the moon is in your sign, and when this occurs, you have a slight advantage over all the other signs. Yay!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter k.d. Lang (1961) shares your birthday. You have good judgment, but you are also spontaneous and impulsive. You can think on your feet. You don’t like getting stale. You love new beginnings. The good news for you is that this year is full of new beginnings because is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle. Open any door!

