The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
College Sports Sports

Tennessee is in a strong position in chase for the College Football Playoff

Illinois could get in the mix if they can upset Michigan in the regular season and Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Tennessee is in a strong position in chase for the College Football Playoff
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt catches a touchdown pass against Kentucky.

No. 1 Tennessee probably has solidified a playoff spot, even if they lose to No. 3 Georgia.

Wade Payne/AP

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field.

Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting ahead of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25. The Volunteers have already beaten the Crimson Tide and LSU, which was ranked 10th.

Tennessee has been one of the season’s biggest surprises, starting the season unranked in the AP poll and jumping out to an 8-0 start for the first time since the Vols won their last national title in 1998.

“We’ve tried to enjoy the journey,” second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told ESPN. “Three years ago, it didn’t look like this.”

Heupel took over after Jeremy Pruitt was fired following a 3-7 season.

Only one team that has been No. 1 in the committee’s initial rankings has not made the playoff, but only about half the teams in first top four managed to finish there.

The committee began its weekly in-person meetings at hotel in Grapevine, Texas, on Monday and revealed the first of six weekly rankings.

The final rankings that set the CFP field of four are set for Dec. 4. The 13-person panel is led by a first-time chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic director of North Carolina State.

Corrigan said there was some consideration for Ohio State and Georgia as No. 1, but Tennessee’s victories against Alabama and at LSU won the day.

The Buckeyes’ explosive offense and overall dominance gave them a slight edge on Georgia.

He said Michigan’s weak nonconference schedule (Hawaii, Colorado State and Connecticut) and Clemson’s 5-0 record against teams with winning records gave the Tigers the nod for the fourth spot.

“The wins at Wake (Forest), at Florida State, over N.C. State, over Syracuse, really did push (Clemson) over the top,” Corrigan said.

Oregon was eighth followed by Pac-12 rival Southern California at ninth.

The highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences was Tulane at No. 19. The highest ranked champion from the Group of Five conferences earns a spot in New Year’s Six bowl.

The CFP semifinals are scheduled to be played at the Fiesta and Peach Bowls on Dec. 31, with the championship game set for Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.

ANALYSIS

Even before the rankings were unveiled Tuesday night, it was clear which teams still have a chance to play for a national championship.

A glance at the conference standings reveals 14 contenders, all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season for the selection committee to consider.

A conference-by-conference assessment of who is in the race and the paths to the CFP, with AP Top 25 rankings.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Clemson (8-0, AP No. 5)

The Tigers had their streak of six straight playoff appearances snapped last year, but are well positioned to get back, with no ranked opponents left before a likely ACC title game against North Carolina.

No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever missed the playoff. A glance at the Big Ten and SEC suggests getting in as a one-loss conference champion could be dicey for the Tigers.

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, AP No. 17)

Run the table, beating unbeaten Clemson in the ACC title game, gets the Tar Heels in the conversation, but they’ll need some upsets in other leagues to clear the way.

BIG 12

No. 7 TCU (8-0, AP No. 7)

See above, re: unbeaten Power Five champions. The Horned Frogs flirt with disaster weekly and have some defensive issues. That’s a profile the selection committee tends to look upon skeptically.

They’ll probably need to stay unbeaten to get in and it’s going to be really tough for them to stay unbeaten with the way they have been playing.

BIG TEN

Ohio State (8-0, AP No. 2) and Michigan (8-0, AP No. 4)

Both have been dominant. Neither has played a particularly strenuous schedule and that won’t change much before they meet Thanksgiving weekend. Still, either is lock by winning out.

Either would stay in the mix by being a 12-1 conference champion. And the loser of the rivalry game at 11-1 probably still holds out hope to get in.

Illinois (7-1, AP No. 14)

The Illini have a game against Michigan the week before the Wolverines play Ohio State. That means Illinois could finish 12-1 with either two victories against Michigan or one against Michigan and one against Ohio State.

It’s not likely to happen, but that would put the Illini in the playoff.

PAC-12

Oregon (7-1, AP No. 8), USC (7-1, AP No. 9) and UCLA (7-1, No. 10)

They all need to run the table to have a chance and even then that might not be enough. The Ducks will have to overcome a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their opener. The Trojans have a bad defense and won’t get much of a bump by beating Notre Dame. UCLA played one of the weakest nonconference schedules in the country.

What’s the best option for the Pac-12? The guess here is a 12-1 USC with victories against UCLA and Oregon and one-point loss to a good Utah team.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Georgia (8-0, AP No. 1) and Tennessee (8-0, AP No. 2)

The loser of Saturday’s showdown in Athens is not eliminated, especially if its the Volunteers, with a victory over Alabama already in hand.

Alabama (6-1, AP No. 6) and Mississippi (8-1, AP No. 11)

The Crimson Tide and Rebels can’t afford another loss — they play each other in two weeks — but either would breeze into the CFP by winning out.

The most SEC-centric scenario the rest of the country needs to root against is Alabama winning out, beating Georgia in the SEC championship game, and leaving the Tide and Bulldogs at 12-1 and Tennessee at 11-1 with a close loss to Georgia.

LSU (6-2, AP No. 15)

A two-loss team has never made the playoff, but the SEC champion has never missed the playoff. If the Tigers beat Alabama and avenge a loss to Tennessee on the way to a conference title they could break precedent.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Tennessee 8-0

2. Ohio State 8-0

3. Georgia 8-0

4. Clemson 8-0

5. Michigan 8-0

6. Alabama 7-1

7. TCU 8-0

8. Oregon 7-1

9. Southern Cal 7-1

10. LSU 6-2

11. Mississippi 8-1

12. UCLA 7-1

13. Kansas State 6-2

14. Utah 6-2

15. Penn State 6-2

16. Illinois 7-1

17. N. Carolina 7-1

18. Oklahoma State 6-2

19. Tulane 7-1

20. Syracuse 6-2

21. Wake Forest 6-2

22. NC State 6-2

23. Oregon State 6-2

24. Texas 5-3

25. UCF 6-2

Next Up In College Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Michigan State president apologizes to Michigan after postgame fight
Tennessee, Ohio State tied at No. 2 in AP Top 25
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
Northwestern’s skid continues at Iowa
Illini keep rolling with road victory at Nebraska
The Latest
Attorney Tony Peraica (left), talks to reporters in 2016; County Clerk Karen Yarbrough (right) speaks during a news conference in June.
Elections
Democrat Yarbrough and Republican Peraica look to history in clerk’s race — and rehash a little along the way
The next clerk will serve as the chief election authority for more than 125 municipalities in suburban Cook County, as well as administer all the county’s vital records. That might sound a tad dry, but the two rivals and their aides also exchange charges of political misconduct and shenanigans.
By Mohammad Samra
 
The Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. during the fifth inning of World Series Game 3.
MLB
Phillies have a blast against Astros’ Lance McCullers in World Series Game 3 victory
Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber homered in the first five innings, 1,950 feet of long balls that powered Philadelphia to a 7-0 victory and a 2-1 Series lead.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
001_4177_D013_00346_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Armageddon Time’: Story of a volatile boyhood is often likable, but the boy isn’t
Highly personal period piece suffers from a sometimes bratty hero and some heavy-handed messaging.
By Richard Roeper
 
Breast_Cancer_Walk_Washburn_1.jpg
Health
Free mammogram program at U of C hospital aims to address health disparities
The program, called SCORE, offers the free scan to women age 40 or older without health insurance.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Spence Petros with his biggest muskie from Geneva Lake Provided photo
Outdoors
The thinking behind Spence Petros catching his biggest Geneva Lake muskie
Some insight into how Spence Petros thinks about fishing in how he caught his biggest Geneva Lake muskie.
By Dale Bowman
 