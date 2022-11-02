The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Leo the red panda has died at Brookfield Zoo

Leo's favorite treats were dried cranberries, and he loved tearing up paper boxes and bags for enrichment.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
Provided

Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, the zoo’s 5-year-old red panda, had died.

“Leo’s favorite treats were dried cranberries, and he loved tearing up paper boxes and bags for enrichment. He was especially active exploring his habitat in the cooler months,” zoo officials said.

Leo was also “incredibly talented” at painting on a canvas while holding a paint brush.

Leo was born at Boise Zoo in June 2017 and came to Brookfield Zoo in 2018, where he quickly won over the hearts of staff and patrons, zoo officials said.

Leo died unexpectedly, but additional details were not immediately available.

“Leo will be greatly missed by all,” zoo officials said.

