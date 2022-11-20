Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for financial decisions, wheeling and dealing, and negotiating, especially about inheritances, or how to divide or share something, or deal with shared property. Whatever happens, you will come out laughing all the way to the bank.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because people feel upbeat, warm and friendly. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with friends, partners and people whom you might meet through other friends. A happy introduction! Interactions with groups will be positive. (You feel a bit flush with cash.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you have buoyant, enthusiastic energy today, get out and enjoy the company of others. Sports events, fun activities with kids, the entertainment world and the arts will all appeal. Those of you who are working today will make a wonderful impression on others. Enjoy your day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is wonderful day to schmooze. Get out and enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. Meet friends for brunch. Grab a movie or explore entertaining diversions. You might want to entertain at home as well. Seek adventure and opportunities to expand your world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to entertain at home! Invite friends and family over. You will particularly enjoy a gathering, perhaps a club, or any kind of group to get together where you live. Expect lively discussions! Meanwhile, money and resources from others might help you make this day a success.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for a short trip because you are eager to explore your world. You will also enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. Shopping might also appeal, especially if you can explore unusual goods from other cultures and different countries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the Moon is in your sign and you are full of energy! Many of you will see ways to boost your income today. Meanwhile, you will enjoy talking to others. You will also enjoy a short trip or a chance to explore your immediate surroundings. People are in a happy mood today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you because the Sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you feel friendly and sociable with everyone. It’s a great day for a vacation or a chance to explore adventure, sports and fun activities with kids.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a feel-good day. You might choose to socialize with friends and groups; however, you might also be happy to be low-key and enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. Either way, you will enjoy talking to others; and they will enjoy talking to you because you are charming and diplomatic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are popular today! People notice you more than usual. You might be in a competition of some sort because you are certainly energetic and enthusiastic about something. Others are attracted to you because of your optimism.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today - anyone in a position of authority. Meanwhile, you will love to travel or do something different so that you can enjoy some adventure. In fact, this is a good day to make long-range travel plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you are particularly favored by issues related to travel, exploration, medicine, the law and anything to do with higher education, the media and publishing. These are areas where you will shine, and where opportunities will open to you. Strike while the iron is hot!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress and activist Bo Derek (1956) shares your birthday today. You are a courageous, adventurous person who appears calm, cool and collected. You believe in fighting for what is right. Once your mind is made up, you’re determined. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you. Stay open-minded and be ready to open any door!

