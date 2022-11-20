The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Lions on three-game winning streak for first time since 2017

Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Detroit stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday.

By  Tom Canavan | Associated Press
   
Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Seth Wenig/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.

Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores and the Lions’ much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense didn’t have a turnover for the second straight game.

Michael Badgley added a 24-yard field goal for Detroit (4-6), which until last week had not won a road game under second-year coach Dan Campbell.

The mistake-prone Giants (7-3) got 3-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Jones and Matt Breida. Jones also threw a meaningless late TD to Richie James but also was intercepted twice, his first picks since Week 3.

Jones’ touchdown run gave the Giants a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter and New York was still in front with a little more than six minutes left in the half when Hutchinson changed the momentum.

Jones (27 of 44 for 341 yards) dropped back to pass on a second-and-6 at his own 31. He didn’t see Hutchinson drop back in coverage and the big man made his second interception of the season at the 37 and returned it 19 yards to the 19. Williams scored three plays later and the Lions led 10-6 and never trailed again.

Goff finished 17 of 26 for 165 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching seven passes for 76 yards. The Lions gained 163 yards rushing led by Justin Jackson (66) and Williams (64). Barkley finished with 22 yards on 15 carries.

INJURIES

Lions: C Evan Brown (left ankle), CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) left the game.

Giants: RT Tyre Phillips (neck), CB Adoree Jackson (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (rib), S Jason Pinnock (jaw). Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), C Jon Feliciano (neck) were all knocked out of the game.

UP NEXT

Lions: Play host to Buffalo in their annual Thanksgiving game.

Giants: At Dallas in a rare Thanksgiving game.

