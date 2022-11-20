The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Try mulled apple cider this Thanksgiving

By  USA TODAY
   
Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
Mulled apple cider is a great beverage to serve on Thanksgiving Day (and throughout the cold winter months).

What sounds better on a cold day than mulled apple cider? Only mulled apple cider on Thanksgiving day. 

This hot beverage is sure to please and can be made non-alcoholic or you can add your favorite spirit to add a little kick (we recommend bourbon for this one). And, it’s fairly simple to make, it only requires seven ingredients and around 30 minutes to make.

Amazon Fresh shared the recipe with USA TODAY.

Mulled Apple Cider

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 cups of Aplenty mulled honey crisp apple cider (or an apple cider of your choosing)
  • 2 sticks of Happy Belly whole cinnamon sticks (or cinnamon sticks of your choosing)
  • 10 whole pods of Happy Belly ground cardamom (or ground cardamom of your choosing)
  • 1 dash of Happy Belly ground all spice (or ground all spice of your choosing)
  • To taste, Happy Belly whole cloves (or whole cloves of your choosing)
  • 1 piece of fresh ginger
  • 1 sliced lemon

DIRECTIONS:

1. Add apple cider and cinnamon sticks to a medium-sized pot.

2. Add clove-studded sliced lemon, whole cardamom pods, ground allspice, and sliced fresh ginger.

3. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

4. Turn off the heat, ladle into a mug, (add your favorite holiday spirit, if desired), and enjoy!

