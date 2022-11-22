The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The next four weeks will be more pleasant for you because the sun is in a sign that supports you. Life will flow more easily. Furthermore, you will want to travel and explore more of the world. You will also enjoy studying and learning more about anything that interests you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel more intensely about everything that happens in the next four weeks. Usually, you are fairly mellow; but in the next four weeks, issues will matter a lot to you. You won’t be casual. (Especially about financial arrangements.) Fortunately, gifts and goodies will come your way. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. (Respect your need for this.) Meanwhile, your focus on close friends, partners and spouses will be more important. Fortunately, you will have an increased objectivity, which will allow you to deal skillfully with these relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re ready to bust your buns because in the next four weeks, you intend to be productive! Oh yes, you will set high standards for yourself because you want to work efficiently and effectively in order to get the best results for your efforts. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Lucky you! The next four weeks promise fun diversions, social outings, increased enjoyment from the arts and sports, romantic opportunities and new love, fun times with children and chances to get in touch with your creative juices. Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home, family and your private life will be your focus for the next four weeks, especially with a parent. Discussions about home repairs will take place. Many of you will tackle redecorating projects and ways to make your home look more attractive. Stock the fridge and entertain!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you have a busy schedule — increased reading, writing and studying plus appointments, errands and seeing relatives more than usual. In addition to this, you will also take short trips. “Gentlemen, start your engines.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money, cash flow and earnings will be on your mind in the next four weeks. Fortunately, this is a wonderful opportunity for you to boost your earnings because you are full of money-making ideas, in addition to which you can attract money to you now. Couldn’t be better! Yippee!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are beautifully favored in the next four weeks because the sun is in your sign. This can happen only once a year, and when it occurs, it’s your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. Expect to be very talkative and sociable. Note: This is a nice window of time to buy wardrobe goodies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your personal year is ending now; however, your birthday is about a month away. Therefore, the next four weeks are kind of a time of limbo for you. Use this time to set some goals for your new year. Goals help future decision-making and they keep you on track.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be more popular in the next four weeks! Expect to hang out with younger people more than usual, as well as creative, artistic types. Get involved with groups and organizations. For some of you, a friend will become a lover.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart shining down on you like a spotlight. The trick is, this spotlight is flattering! This means you look good to others! Use this to your advantage.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mark Ruffalo (1967) shares your birthday. You are courageous. Justice is important to you, and you are often a champion of the underdog. This is a lovely year for you to socialize and enjoy life. Explore your creativity and nurture your appreciation for beauty. Old friends may reappear in your world again.

