Ice fishing up north & perch on Chicago lakefront

Ice fishing up north and perch on the Chicago lakefront lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Jeffrey Williams sent the photo at the top, the final result of catching some fall salmon. I figured it would do for the lead photo two days before the holiday renowned for its eating.

Even at mid-day Saturdy, perch anglers lined the North Slip. Dale Bowman

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Arden Katz was at Southside Slips on Sunday and reported “bites every three casts.” He weeded through them for keepers. He was using Mini-Mites with spikes on a drop-shot rig.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Perch at 95th & 87th st. Shore and boat fishermen doing well. A few guys have reported catching a few perch at Navy Pier. Still hit or miss.Minnows, wax worms, spikes, shrimp etc... . . . I will also be trying out our new mobile businessParked BaitI will be at the 87th st. entrance to Steelworkers Park this Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sundayhoping to get there by about 6:30am. and staying till about 8am?It’s new so things will be tentative for awhile. For more information call the shop at 773-271-2838.Happy Thanksgiving and have a great week!

I am curious how that will work.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Lots of groups fishing cal park area and up in the slips and river for perch. Day to day it will only get better.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

PARKING PASSES

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots ($20 for two months) at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) through early December and at the Northerly Island Visitor Center (10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday).

PIER PASSES

The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) through early December and at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday).

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap if this past weeks fishing. Area lakes- waiting. Here’s the first ice report for IL. I drove around this morning and found small lakes that are wind protected locked up from last nights low of 11 degrees. The larger lakes have skim ice along the shorelines and wind protected bays. Main lake areas are wide open. The forecast this week will open up everything again. Not putting the long rods away just yet. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Proprietor Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said on Tuesday, “Believe it or not, we had two guys out ice fishing yesterday. They didn’t say where. So that was the first day of ice fishing. Today is a recant of yesterday.”

That about sums it up.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2023.

CHICAGO RIVER

Big T with a carp from the North Shore Channel. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and Big T caught it from the North Shore Channel in Skokie.

COOLING LAKES/STRIP PITS

Heidecke, LaSalle, Braidwood and Mazonia (except Monster Lake is open all years) are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Closed until after duck season.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: During waterfowl season, fishing is not allowed until noon. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Site superintendent Thad Cook emailed:

Hey Dale, Oct 21st is the last day for boats to be on Spring Lake. Boat fishing will still be allowed from the Sky Ranch ramp up to the narrows throughout waterfowl season. The stoping point in the narrows will be marked with buoy markers. The youth waterfowl hunt is oct 23-24. Bank fishing will be allowed along the south Lake road after 1:00pm during waterfowl season. Thanks. Thad

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano with a cold-weather crappie from the Fox River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale! Well,getting to that transitional time! Gearing up for perch and ice fishing! Cleaning and oiling and putting line on,straightening out messy tackle.but Sunday I got out,fought cold,a half frozen river bank and half frozen fingers to get this ONE good crappie.if you get one strike per trip right now,better not miss it! Nate

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 11/21/2022 Mike Norris Fishing on the Big Green Lake came to a halt late last week as a major cold front ushered in sub-freezing temperatures and high winds. But with a high-pressure system moving in and a warming trend in the forecast, I will be back out fishing for smallmouth bass on Big Green by mid-week. Surface temperature should be in the low- to mid-40’s and smallmouth bass will be utilizing both primary and secondary breaklines in 20 -35 feet of water as they group up and feed heavily on minnow baits. If fishing artificial lures, a tube jig cannot be beat this time of year. For live bait enthusiasts, Carolina rigging with fathead minnows or suckers remain the best choices. Shore fishing for walleyes in 2 - 3 feet of water on Beaver Dam Lake was excellent last week with walleyes up to 27-inches caught. Casting a jig with a white twister tail or a slip bobber with a hook and minnow hung below the bobber were the best bait presentations. The two best areas were the east shoreline at Edgewater Park and the neckdown area where the lake crosses beneath the Highway G bridge.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson emailed that the river was icing up by Tuesday morning. That should change back again to more open water over the coming days.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Jeffrey Williams with a catch from Belmont Harbor. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

Caught this 8 pounder out of Belmont, he was fresh but the him being on ice gave him those spots, over all we are still catching Cohos with Fresh Meat, using spoons tipped with a night crawler, lately they been taking it when the spoon is free falling

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Steelhead still good at Diversey and Belmont Harbor. Spawn sacs, wax worms & Med. Shiners. Perch at 95th & 87th st. Shore and boat fishermen doing well. A few guys have reported catching a few perch at Navy Pier. Still hit or miss.Minnows, wax worms, spikes, shrimp etc... Our hours through the first weekend in December are 6am to 3pm weekdays and weekends till 4pm always call first to check because some days we have to close a little earlier.We are open on Thanksgiving day 6am to 2pm. I will also be trying out our new mobile businessParked BaitI will be at the 87th st. entrance to Steelworkers Park this Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sundayhoping to get there by about 6:30am. and staying till about 8am?It’s new so things will be tentative for awhile. For more information call the shop at 773-271-2838.Happy Thanksgiving and have a great week!

AKA Bait Boy at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said still salmon being caught and browns are being seen in the harbor. Well, he said other things, too, including getting your bait and an in-person report and recommendations from him. He made my morning

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Closed, except Monster Lake is open all year. Lakes will reopen after various hunting seasons.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Following some heavy cold, wind with a good mix of snow, several Lakeland Area lakes are starting to skim over. Closing the window for Musky anglers, but just opening the door some for ice fishermen (and women). High winds made it tough to cause freezing, but wind of single digit temps mixed lakes up enough that if we ever get the wind to lay down, lots more lakes will freeze up. Anglers safely checking ice reporting 1 ½ - 2 ½. Temps in the upper teens to low 20’s overnights should help. Forecast into the low 40’s over the weekend sounds bad, but shouldn’t last long enough each day to hurt. In fact, it may help to melt down what’s left of the snow (which mostly got blown off the lakes) and allow for firmer ice to be made. Musky: Good - Very few anglers out in this wind (and opening of deer season), but some success on the sucker end. A few reports of early ice Pike from shallow bays. Not much on Walleye, but it’s coming. As a reminder, Musky open water season up north here runs through the end of December. But….you cannot use ice for your base to Musky fish. No targeting Musky through the ice. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Lots of groups fishing cal park area and up in the slips and river for perch. Day to day it will only get better. Some steelhead action fishing the lower stretches of nwi tributaries using jigs tipped with beemoth Crappie action decent working the docks around 249 bridge down from portage marina. Minnows best bait Slez’s Bait will be open on Thanksgiving Day 5am till 2pm.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

Site winter hours—through Jan. 31—are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said steelhead are good from the mid-river up to Berrien Springs.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.