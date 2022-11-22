Person killed in fire in Logan Square

A person was killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
The fire broke out in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., according to Chicago fire officials.
A person was killed in the blaze and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
