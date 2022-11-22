The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Person killed in fire in Logan Square

The fire broke out in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

A person was killed in the blaze and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

