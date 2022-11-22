The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Young’s student section cheers during the game against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Boys Basketball

NONCONFERENCE

Acero-Soto at Mansueto, 5:30

Bader Hillel, Wis. at Ida Crown, 7:30

Harvest Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian, Ind., 6:00

Ottawa Marquette at DePue, 7:00

Universal at Hope Academy, 6:30

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley vs. Longwood, 6:00

Raby vs. Marmion, 7:30

BLOOM-MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hillcrest 80, TF South 68

Bloom vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

at Marian Catholic

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Francis de Sales, 5:00

Marian Catholic vs. Rich, 6:30

BOYLAN

St. Charles North vs. Peoria Richwoods, 6:30

Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00

CHRIST THE KING

Julian vs. Chicago Richards, 5:30

Hansberry vs. Christ the King, 7:00

COLLINS

Manley 64, Woodlawn 30

North-Grand vs. UP-Englewood, 1:00

Muchin vs. Collins, 3:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Austin, 5:00

Hyde Park vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

COAL CITY-MANTENO

at Coal City

Morris vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 5:30

Ag. Science vs. Coal City, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30

IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00

DE LA SALLE-KING

at De La Salle

De La Salle 83, UP-Bronzeville 41

Chicago Military vs. Latin, 6:30

at King

Morgan Park vs. King, 5:00

Corliss vs. Orr, 6:30

DEPAUL PREP-LANE

at DePaul Prep

Notre Dame 57, Englewood STEM 44

Parker vs. DePaul Prep, 6:00

at Lane

Niles North 65, Jones 51

Legal Prep vs. Lane, 7:00

DECATUR

Bolingbrook vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6:00

Thornton vs. Peoria Manual, 7:30

DWIGHT

Momence vs. Earlville, 5:30

Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00

ELLISON

Catalyst-Maria 67, Chicago Tech 29

Catalyst-Maria 51, Ellison 33

Chicago Tech vs. Ellison, 4:45

Hubbard vs. Little Village, 6:00

Crane vs. Little Village, 7:15

ELMWOOD PARK

Addison Trail vs. Walther Christian, 5:30

Aurora Central vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00

FENTON

Rolling Meadows 80, Clemente 26

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Harlan, 6:00

Fremd vs. Montini, 7:30

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 6:00

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard South, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH-ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Wheaton North vs. Prosser, 5:15

Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

Lake Forest Academy vs. Payton, 6:00

St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:30

GOODE

Air Force 67, ASPIRA 13

Goode 47, Morgan Park Academy 37

Washington 48, Horizon-McKinley 40

GRANT-MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Schurz vs. Grant, 5:30

Comer vs. Warren, 7:00

at Mundelein

Lakes vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Carmel vs. Mundelein, 7:00

JOHNSBURG

Marian Central vs. Wauconda, 5:30

Huntley vs. Streamwood, 5:30

Geneva vs. Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Johnsburg vs. Grayslake North, 7:00

LISLE

Evergreen Park vs. Westmont, 5:30

West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00

LOYOLA-NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola vs. Rauner, 5:00

Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00

St. Ignatius vs. Taft, 6:30

LYONS

Fenger vs. Lincoln-Way East. 6:00

Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH-OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 5:30

Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00

at Oswego

Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 5:30

Fenwick vs. Oswego, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Wheeling vs. Amundsen, 6:00

Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 7:30

OAK LAWN-REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

St. Laurence 58, Bremen 31

Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30

at Reavis

Mount Carmel 84, Kennedy 37

Sandburg vs. Reavis, 6:00

OTTAWA

Pontiac 72, Marengo 12

Ottawa vs. Thornridge, 6:30

Streator vs. LaSalle-Peru, 8:00

PALATINE

York 78, Round Lake 17

Stevenson vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00

Palatine vs. Jacobs, 7:30

RICHARDS-SHEPARD

at Richards

Chicago Christian vs. Richards, 5:00

Eisenhower vs. Southland, 6:30

at Shepard

Andrew vs. Perspectives-LA, 5:00

Marist vs. Shepard, 6:30

RIDGEWOOD

Northside vs. Maine East, 5:30

Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 5:30

Mather vs. Ridgewood, 7:00

Naperville Central vs. Leyden, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Curie vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. U-High, 7:00

ROCKFORD GUILFORD

Young vs. Rockford East, 6:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Proviso East 92, East Aurora 51

Benet vs. Plainfield East, 6:30

South Elgin vs. Willowbrook, 8:00

ST. VIATOR

Antioch vs. Prospect, 5:30

Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00

SENECA

Hall vs. Mendota, 5:30

Somonauk vs. Seneca, 7:00

STAGG

Plainfield South 74, Argo 52

Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 6:00

UPLIFT

Alcott vs. South Shore, 5:00

Roosevelt vs. Holy Trinity, 6:15

Uplift vs. Lycee, 7:30

WASHINGTON, ILL.

Yorkville Christian vs. Metamora, 4:30

Lincoln Park vs. Washington, Ill., 7:30

Joliet West vs. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., 9:00

WELLS

Ogden 74, Golder 41

Wells vs. Noble Street, 4:30

Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Wolcott, 6:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Elgin vs. Genoa-Kingston, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest vs. Westminster Christian, 6:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Downers Grove North vs. Lake Park, 5:30

Metea Valley vs. St. Francis, 7:00

WOODSTOCK-WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

Kaneland vs. McHenry, 5:15

Cary-Grove vs. Woodstock, 7:00

at Woodstock North

Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North, 7:00

