Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Boys Basketball
NONCONFERENCE
Acero-Soto at Mansueto, 5:30
Bader Hillel, Wis. at Ida Crown, 7:30
Harvest Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian, Ind., 6:00
Ottawa Marquette at DePue, 7:00
Universal at Hope Academy, 6:30
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley vs. Longwood, 6:00
Raby vs. Marmion, 7:30
BLOOM-MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hillcrest 80, TF South 68
Bloom vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
at Marian Catholic
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Francis de Sales, 5:00
Marian Catholic vs. Rich, 6:30
BOYLAN
St. Charles North vs. Peoria Richwoods, 6:30
Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00
CHRIST THE KING
Julian vs. Chicago Richards, 5:30
Hansberry vs. Christ the King, 7:00
COLLINS
Manley 64, Woodlawn 30
North-Grand vs. UP-Englewood, 1:00
Muchin vs. Collins, 3:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Austin, 5:00
Hyde Park vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
COAL CITY-MANTENO
at Coal City
Morris vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 5:30
Ag. Science vs. Coal City, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30
IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00
DE LA SALLE-KING
at De La Salle
De La Salle 83, UP-Bronzeville 41
Chicago Military vs. Latin, 6:30
at King
Morgan Park vs. King, 5:00
Corliss vs. Orr, 6:30
DEPAUL PREP-LANE
at DePaul Prep
Notre Dame 57, Englewood STEM 44
Parker vs. DePaul Prep, 6:00
at Lane
Niles North 65, Jones 51
Legal Prep vs. Lane, 7:00
DECATUR
Bolingbrook vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 6:00
Thornton vs. Peoria Manual, 7:30
DWIGHT
Momence vs. Earlville, 5:30
Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00
ELLISON
Catalyst-Maria 67, Chicago Tech 29
Catalyst-Maria 51, Ellison 33
Chicago Tech vs. Ellison, 4:45
Hubbard vs. Little Village, 6:00
Crane vs. Little Village, 7:15
ELMWOOD PARK
Addison Trail vs. Walther Christian, 5:30
Aurora Central vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00
FENTON
Rolling Meadows 80, Clemente 26
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Harlan, 6:00
Fremd vs. Montini, 7:30
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 6:00
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard South, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH-ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Wheaton North vs. Prosser, 5:15
Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
Lake Forest Academy vs. Payton, 6:00
St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:30
GOODE
Air Force 67, ASPIRA 13
Goode 47, Morgan Park Academy 37
Washington 48, Horizon-McKinley 40
GRANT-MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Schurz vs. Grant, 5:30
Comer vs. Warren, 7:00
at Mundelein
Lakes vs. Deerfield, 5:30
Carmel vs. Mundelein, 7:00
JOHNSBURG
Marian Central vs. Wauconda, 5:30
Huntley vs. Streamwood, 5:30
Geneva vs. Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Johnsburg vs. Grayslake North, 7:00
LISLE
Evergreen Park vs. Westmont, 5:30
West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00
LOYOLA-NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola vs. Rauner, 5:00
Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00
St. Ignatius vs. Taft, 6:30
LYONS
Fenger vs. Lincoln-Way East. 6:00
Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH-OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Oswego East vs. Hinsdale Central, 5:30
Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00
at Oswego
Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 5:30
Fenwick vs. Oswego, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Wheeling vs. Amundsen, 6:00
Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 7:30
OAK LAWN-REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
St. Laurence 58, Bremen 31
Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30
at Reavis
Mount Carmel 84, Kennedy 37
Sandburg vs. Reavis, 6:00
OTTAWA
Pontiac 72, Marengo 12
Ottawa vs. Thornridge, 6:30
Streator vs. LaSalle-Peru, 8:00
PALATINE
York 78, Round Lake 17
Stevenson vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00
Palatine vs. Jacobs, 7:30
RICHARDS-SHEPARD
at Richards
Chicago Christian vs. Richards, 5:00
Eisenhower vs. Southland, 6:30
at Shepard
Andrew vs. Perspectives-LA, 5:00
Marist vs. Shepard, 6:30
RIDGEWOOD
Northside vs. Maine East, 5:30
Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 5:30
Mather vs. Ridgewood, 7:00
Naperville Central vs. Leyden, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Curie vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. U-High, 7:00
ROCKFORD GUILFORD
Young vs. Rockford East, 6:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Proviso East 92, East Aurora 51
Benet vs. Plainfield East, 6:30
South Elgin vs. Willowbrook, 8:00
ST. VIATOR
Antioch vs. Prospect, 5:30
Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00
SENECA
Hall vs. Mendota, 5:30
Somonauk vs. Seneca, 7:00
STAGG
Plainfield South 74, Argo 52
Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 6:00
UPLIFT
Alcott vs. South Shore, 5:00
Roosevelt vs. Holy Trinity, 6:15
Uplift vs. Lycee, 7:30
WASHINGTON, ILL.
Yorkville Christian vs. Metamora, 4:30
Lincoln Park vs. Washington, Ill., 7:30
Joliet West vs. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., 9:00
WELLS
Ogden 74, Golder 41
Wells vs. Noble Street, 4:30
Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Wolcott, 6:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Elgin vs. Genoa-Kingston, 4:30
Horizon-Southwest vs. Westminster Christian, 6:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Downers Grove North vs. Lake Park, 5:30
Metea Valley vs. St. Francis, 7:00
WOODSTOCK-WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
Kaneland vs. McHenry, 5:15
Cary-Grove vs. Woodstock, 7:00
at Woodstock North
Prairie Ridge vs. Woodstock North, 7:00