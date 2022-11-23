Man found fatally shot in stolen car in Chatham

A man was found fatally shot inside a stolen car in Chatham on the South Side early Wednesday.
The man, age unknown, was found in a black Kia in the 400 block of East 80th Street about 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said.
He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was found sitting in a car in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
The teen was walking on a sidewalk just after 11 p.m. when he was shot, police said.
The woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men approached her, police said.
She wouldn’t help plan the event and said the couple deserved no gifts, disappointing her daughter.