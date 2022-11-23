The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found fatally shot in stolen car in Chatham

The man was found in a black Kia in the 400 block of East 80th Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot in stolen car in Chatham
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot inside a stolen car in Chatham on the South Side early Wednesday.

The man, age unknown, was found in a black Kia in the 400 block of East 80th Street about 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale
16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting
Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights
Three Chicago residents hopeful about guaranteed income pilots though future remains uncertain
Are you ready for Thanksgiving?
2 women die in West Englewood house fire
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was found sitting in a car in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting
The teen was walking on a sidewalk just after 11 p.m. when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
News
Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights
The woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men approached her, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As I prepared to marry again, my mom said second weddings aren’t important
She wouldn’t help plan the event and said the couple deserved no gifts, disappointing her daughter.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
IMG_1195.jpeg
News
Are you ready for Thanksgiving?
It can be harder than just defrosting the turkey.
By Neil Steinberg
 