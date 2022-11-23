Man found fatally shot in stolen car in Chatham

A man was found fatally shot inside a stolen car in Chatham on the South Side early Wednesday.

The man, age unknown, was found in a black Kia in the 400 block of East 80th Street about 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

