As someone who peacefully rode Chicago’s public transit for 30 years, today’s CTA violence shocks me

The Sun-Times, like many local media sources, has reported on the dramatic increase in CTA violence taking place over the last few years. I stopped riding the CTA in 2017. Before that, I rode the CTA almost every work day for almost 30 years.

As a South Sider, I rode the Red Line to and from downtown, and I never once saw an act of violence in the train cars or on the platforms. Of course, my rides were during the rush hours, and perhaps much of the recent violence is taking place during the CTA’s evening/early morning hours. Still, 1,000 rides on the CTA, and I see not one attack?

Why so many CTA victims in the last few years? What has emboldened the attackers in recent years? Lack of police manpower? Maybe. Pandemic? Could be. Prosecutorial reform? Possibly. Will the victimization of CTA riders decrease after the implementation of the current draft of the Safe-T Act? Almost certainly not.

All Illinois citizens would be well served by reading the act as to understand what circumstances those accused of violence are detained by the criminal courts. Even a quick read of these amendments may very well make CTA riders even more fearful of their commute.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Assumptions of former Twitter staff

It does seem ironic that a recent letter writer to the Sun-Times was providing support for Jewish people in her important writing and at the same time another writer felt strongly about Twitter staff members who quit because they have been asked to work hard.

It’s an assumption being made that they have not been working hard enough. Balance is important, and they should be applauded, not penalized, for doing what they feel is best for their careers. I would gladly hire these dedicated people if I had a business of my own.

Steven Cohn, Buffalo Grove

Musk wrong to allow Trump back on Twitter

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol that got folks killed in a failed attempt at overturning his election defeat. Two days later he was permanently banned from Twitter to prevent any recurrence of such violence inciting rhetoric on that platform.

Twitter didn’t mince words: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The ban lasted just 22 months when new Twitter owner Elon Musk put Trump’s permanent ban up for a flash 24-hour vote. When just 52% of the 14 million voters supported Trump’s return, Musk quickly rescinded the ban tweeting: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

What Musk gets wrong is that once a person shouts “fire” in a crowded theater, his privilege to return to that or any theater for a possible repeat performance, should not be up to popular vote, god or no god.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

