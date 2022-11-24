The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

As someone who peacefully rode Chicago’s public transit for 30 years, today’s CTA violence shocks me

As a South Sider, I rode the Red Line to and from downtown, and I never once saw an act of violence in the train cars or on the platforms.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE As someone who peacefully rode Chicago’s public transit for 30 years, today’s CTA violence shocks me
Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot in Sept. 2021.

Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot in Sept. 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times, like many local media sources, has reported on the dramatic increase in CTA violence taking place over the last few years. I stopped riding the CTA in 2017. Before that, I rode the CTA almost every work day for almost 30 years.

As a South Sider, I rode the Red Line to and from downtown, and I never once saw an act of violence in the train cars or on the platforms. Of course, my rides were during the rush hours, and perhaps much of the recent violence is taking place during the CTA’s evening/early morning hours. Still, 1,000 rides on the CTA, and I see not one attack?

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words. Check out our guidelines.

Why so many CTA victims in the last few years? What has emboldened the attackers in recent years? Lack of police manpower? Maybe. Pandemic? Could be. Prosecutorial reform? Possibly. Will the victimization of CTA riders decrease after the implementation of the current draft of the Safe-T Act? Almost certainly not.

All Illinois citizens would be well served by reading the act as to understand what circumstances those accused of violence are detained by the criminal courts. Even a quick read of these amendments may very well make CTA riders even more fearful of their commute.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Assumptions of former Twitter staff

It does seem ironic that a recent letter writer to the Sun-Times was providing support for Jewish people in her important writing and at the same time another writer felt strongly about Twitter staff members who quit because they have been asked to work hard.

It’s an assumption being made that they have not been working hard enough. Balance is important, and they should be applauded, not penalized, for doing what they feel is best for their careers. I would gladly hire these dedicated people if I had a business of my own.

Steven Cohn, Buffalo Grove

Musk wrong to allow Trump back on Twitter

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol that got folks killed in a failed attempt at overturning his election defeat. Two days later he was permanently banned from Twitter to prevent any recurrence of such violence inciting rhetoric on that platform.

Twitter didn’t mince words: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The ban lasted just 22 months when new Twitter owner Elon Musk put Trump’s permanent ban up for a flash 24-hour vote. When just 52% of the 14 million voters supported Trump’s return, Musk quickly rescinded the ban tweeting: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

What Musk gets wrong is that once a person shouts “fire” in a crowded theater, his privilege to return to that or any theater for a possible repeat performance, should not be up to popular vote, god or no god.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Next Up In Commentary
California’s COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ law chills constitutionally protected speech
Lincoln made a Thanksgiving plea for peace. Let’s now envision a world without war or hunger.
A wish for the human race
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
Here’s hoping for a Thanksgiving of cheer
Are you ready for Thanksgiving?
The Latest
Reopening the long-shuttered Racine station on the CTA’s Green Line is an expensive proposition, according to the transit agency — requiring, among other things, an entirely new platform.
Englewood
Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it
The Racine station on the Green Line closed in 1994 when the rest of the line was renovated. Now, some residents are trying to get a referendum on the ballot to measure public support for bringing it back.
By Mariah Rush
 
merlin_109873596.jpg
Chicago
‘Feeling very grateful’: Hundreds gather to share Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army
The sit-down meal for 700 was the first the Salvation Army has offered in-house since the start of the pandemic. Another 2,300 to-go meals, prepared by Levy Restaurants, were also distributed.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Monique Michelle Harris, owner of The Beauty Experience at 2438 W. 63rd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, stands inside her shop, Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Business
Over 50 businesses taking part in Southwest Side’s Small Business Saturday event
“You don’t have to go down to Michigan Avenue to shop, you can shop right here on the Southwest Side,” said Rodney Watt, director of development for the group organizing the event, now in its 10th year.
By Michael Loria
 
Allen Barton is a human development and family studies professor at the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign.
Metro/State
‘Thank you’ could save ‘I do,’ study concludes
Couples who express more gratitude toward each other are more protected from stress and arguing, according to a new study.
By Nicky Andrews
 
merlin_109757951.jpg
Sports
Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work
The rookie running back was undaunted by modest production against the Falcons — eight yards on six carries. “I know if you look at the stats, you’ll be like, ‘This guy didn’t do anything.’ But if you turn on the film and watch, you’ll see there was something there.’
By Mark Potash
 