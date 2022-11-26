The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
News

2 dead after wrong-way crash in Northwest Indiana

The fatal accident occurred on I-65 about a mile from the exit ramp at U.S. 231, minutes after a minor crash at a nearby convenience store.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_11_26_at_9.05.50_PM.png

Indiana State Police Facebook photo

Attempting to flee a crash at a convenience store in Crown Point, Indiana, a driver was killed Saturday after heading northbound in a southbound lane, killing another driver in a head-on collision, according to Indiana State Police.

State police said the fatal accident occurred on I-65 about a mile from the exit ramp at U.S. 231 around noon.

Both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the vehicle that was struck on the interstate were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of a third car hit as a result of the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional details haven’t been released.

