2 dead after wrong-way crash in Northwest Indiana

Attempting to flee a crash at a convenience store in Crown Point, Indiana, a driver was killed Saturday after heading northbound in a southbound lane, killing another driver in a head-on collision, according to Indiana State Police.
State police said the fatal accident occurred on I-65 about a mile from the exit ramp at U.S. 231 around noon.
Both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the vehicle that was struck on the interstate were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of a third car hit as a result of the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Additional details haven’t been released.
