Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have strong feelings Bhwhen dealing with parents or authority figures. Fortunately, these feelings will be positive. You might establish a very warm bond with a parent or someone you respect and this becomes the perfect way to finish your special visit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions about philosophy, politics, medical matters or racial issues will be intense. You might try to change someone’s mind, or, vice versa, they want to change yours. Nevertheless, on the whole, feelings are positive; you feel warm and friendly with someone, perhaps even a member of a group.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial matters will unfold in your favor. In fact, gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. This is also a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to get help from someone else. Something will happen that promotes your good name among your peers. You look good to everyone! Take a bow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of partners, spouses and close friends because even though feelings are quite intense, they are warm and friendly. What is interesting is you might admire your friends through the eyes of someone else, especially in a group setting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for some of you. All of you will be motivated to make improvements to your job or improvements to your health or improvements to whatever it is you are doing. You want to make the world a better place, especially in the ways where you have to deal with it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Romantic passion is strong today! Of course, this is a double-edged sword, which means not only are your romantic passions strong, the same applies to feelings of jealousy and resentment. Fortunately, this is a positive day for you, which means you will have many opportunities to have fun and enjoy sports and the arts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions are intense today. This is because you have ideas about how to improve something or introduce reforms into the family dynamic. Fortunately, others will hear you and possibly, even agree. How refreshing!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are enthusiastic, upbeat and full of positive ideas! This is why conversations with relatives, neighbors and siblings will be warm and friendly. Enjoy short trips. Likewise, enjoy learning something new that expands your world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have strong feelings about something that you own, which is why you won’t want to lend it. You want to take good care of it. Or perhaps, you have strong feelings about a potential purchase that you want to make? Your wealth and assets can increase today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The moon is in your sign lined up with big daddy Pluto, which can make you impulsive, and, certainly, intense. Fortunately, the moon is also dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you happy and outgoing. This is a good day for business. Ka-ching!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This has been a popular time for you, and you have enjoyed the company of younger, creative, artistic people. You have also felt competitive in sports and creative activities as well. Today, however, your feelings are private, and you will choose to keep them to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

An exchange with a friend or a member of a group will be intense. Perhaps somebody wants to get to the bottom of something? Fortunately, good feelings will prevail, which means your relations with others, including groups, are mostly positive.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Film director Kathryn Bigelow (1951) shares your birthday. You are energetic, independent thinking, strong and focused. Your enthusiasm can inspire others. You are also intelligent and personally self-disciplined. This is a year of attainment and recognition for you. Expect promotions, prestige, awards and acknowledgement. Bravo!

