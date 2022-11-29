The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions all day until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Let’s face it, issues are hot topics today, making it tough to avoid an argument. For starters, steer clear of controversial subjects, which will press everyone’s buttons. (Religion, politics, racial issues.) You don’t have to go looking for trouble because it will find you. Stay mellow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Hold on to your hat and avoid squabbles and power struggles about money, shared assets, taxes, debt and inheritances — and possibly, insurance issues. (It’s the whole nine yards.) If you stay levelheaded, some of these issues will subside. Either way, anger serves no purpose.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a difficult day for dealing with spouses, partners and dear friends. Mars is retrograde in your sign; and today, it opposes Mercury opposite your sign. This could trigger arguments. You might feel upset about travel plans, or something to do with education or politics. Just cope as best you can. Don’t let this issue own you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, your ruler the moon is lined up with Saturn, which makes you feel lonely or cut off from others. You might encounter domestic problems. Hey, this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Things look worse than they really are. Your future is better than this. “Candygram for Mongo!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a tough day. Relations with partners and close friends are dicey. Issues with your kids and romantic partners are contentious. You might be at odds with a friend. Relax. In a few days, all is well. (Now is the time to send out for dark chocolate.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with family today to avoid arguments and differing opinions over home repairs or redecorating projects. Or perhaps, you feel overwhelmed or world-weary at work or with the duties and obligations you face? Things look better later in the week.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like harmony in your surroundings. Today difficult encounters with others will bring you down. Romance and issues with sports or social outings or possibly your kids might also depress you. Don’t react. Stay cool. In a few days, this is history.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial matters are a concern today, especially debt, other people’s wealth and your responsibilities for others. Combined with this, a conversation with a parent or someone older at home might be a bummer. Just tread water for now. This is temporary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with others are challenging today. You might feel you have to defend yourself. If so, this will be hard to do because you’re worried. You feel cut off from others and their support. In 48 hours, things are different. Keep the faith.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial matters might get you down today. Try to put things in perspective. It’s important to know that the planetary pressures of today make things look worse than they really are. In 48 hours, you will see things differently — and be laughing. Trust me.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon and Saturn are lined up in your sign, which makes you feel inadequate and self-critical. (Yikes!) This is temporary. Trust that things will look different by Thursday. Avoid arguments with kids and romantic partners. Be smart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you feel lonely and cut off today, you might argue with a family member or a parent. This won’t help anything. Remember: Lucky Jupiter is in your sign right now, and in the near future, you will get richer! Think about that.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedic actress Anna Faris (1976) shares your birthday. You are warm, friendly and charismatic. You know how to deal with people. You are future-oriented and often concerned with your security. This year is the first year of a new, nine-year cycle for you, which means to be brave, be flexible and have the courage to walk new paths and open new doors.

